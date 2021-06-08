Drunken driver four times over limit, charges say

Jun. 8—MANKATO — A Mankato man drove with an alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit, charges say.

Christopher John Schmitz, 55, was stopped by a Mankato police officer after turning three times without using a signal around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Schmitz stopped in the middle of an intersection and failed field sobriety tests, according to a court complaint. A preliminary breathalyzer allegedly showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.32 and a later test gave a reading of 0.28, the complaint said.

Schmitz was taken to detox and was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.