Drunken driver hit vehicles, fled from police, charges say

Jun. 28—MANKATO — A repeat drunken driver led Mankato police on a pursuit after striking vehicles at two different locations, charges say.

Walabu Lencho Bati, 26, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor DWI, two misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a crash and misdemeanor driving after license revocation Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

According to the court complaint and a Mankato Department of Public Safety official:

Hit-and-runs were reported around 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 14 in Mankato and in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Mankato.

The driver stopped after hitting the first vehicle but fled when the owner called police. He did not stop after hitting the second vehicle.

A Mankato police officer spotted the Cadillac a few minutes later at St. Andrews and Victory drives. The driver, later identified as Bati, fled through the hilltop area of Mankato, running a red light at Victory Drive and Madison Avenue.

Bati went through two parking lots before three officers were able to box him in in the Sam's Club lot.

Bati appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or a narcotic. An open bottle of brandy was in his vehicle. A blood sample was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab for testing.

Bati has two prior DWI convictions, most recently last year for which he is still on probation. He also has six prior convictions for driving without a license.