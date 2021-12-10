Drunken driver who killed Columbiana County woman pleads guilty ahead of trial

Joseph Matz (left) appears with defense attorney Ronald Yarwood at a plea hearing Friday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court.

LISBON – A Homeworth man who crashed his family's business truck into a Columbiana County home killing a mother of two and injuring the children's father has been convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges.

Joseph Matz, 21, was driving drunk and under the legal drinking age when he crashed into the home of Jennifer and Joshua Moreland.

Matz was set for trial next year but accepted a plea agreement Friday with county prosecutors.

Matz, alongside defense attorney Ronald Yarwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Three remaining misdemeanor counts were dismissed.

Columbiana County Common Pleas Judge Scott Washam ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Matz will be sentenced on March 4 and faces an agreed upon sentence of seven to 10 years in prison.

Jennifer and Josh Moreland, both 41, were inside their home at 2452 Knox School Road when Matz crashed into it on Jan. 3, according to investigators.

The couple’s children were also home but unharmed.

Jennifer Moreland was killed and Joshua was severely injured and spent several weeks hospitalized.

Jennifer Moreland was a stay-at-home mother of two teenage children.

After several months of waiting for backlogged evidence at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation lab that delayed the filing of charges, Matz was found to have had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

The family also has filed a civil lawsuit against Matz. That trial has been scheduled for February 2023.

