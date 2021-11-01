Drunken driver slams into tree off Cross Bronx Expressway, kills passenger: cops

A drunken New Jersey driver killed one of her passengers after crashing into a tree trying to exit the Cross Bronx Expressway early Monday, police said.

Aimee Calderon, 36, was speeding south in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra with two passengers when she tried to take Exit 4 to get onto the Bronx River Parkway just after 1:45 a.m., cops said.

She was going too fast and lost control, went off the road and hit a tree, police said.

One of her passengers, Omar Webber, 33, of the Bronx, suffered internal injuries, cops said. Medics took him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Calderon and another passenger, a 36-year-old woman, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A breath test revealed Calderon’s blood alcohol level was over the .08 % legal limit for drunken driving, but cops couldn’t immediately say what percentage she blew.

Calderon, of Belleville, N.J., was charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

She was awaiting arraignment in Bronx criminal court.