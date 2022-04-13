Drunken driver uninjured, arrested after crash Tuesday

A drunken driver who walked away from a serious single-vehicle crash Tuesday night without injury, was arrested by the Jonesville Police Department.

JPD Sgt. Carl Albright was the first on scene of the crash on M-99 near the Industrial Drive in Jonesville Tuesday night around 9 p.m. where a 2021 Mercedes passenger car traveling northbound had crossed the southbound lane of traffic, left the road and struck a commercial business sign.

The driver, 30-year-old Samir Alfonso Arrivillaga of Spring Lake, was evaluated on the scene by Reading Emergency Unit before being held at the Hillsdale County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated as a second offense, according to the jail tracker.

Arrivillaga was arraigned Wednesday in the 2B District Court and faces pretrial hearings on the charge which carries a one-year maximum jail term and/or fines and costs.

The debris field from the crash spanned over 100 feet, leaving glass and road signs damaged leading up to where the vehicle slammed into the sign.

A 2021 Mercedes wrapped around a commercial sign pole late Tuesday night when a drunken driver lost control and crashed.

