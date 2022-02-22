Drunken drivers beware! New Bay County task force makes 16 DUI arrests in 12 hours

BAY COUNTY — Bay County law enforcement agencies have recently pushed themselves harder than ever to take drunken drivers to task.

In a press conference Monday at the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced 16 DUIs, 90 citations, 59 warnings and two drug arrests that were made within a 12-hour period from late Feb. 18 into early Feb. 19.

"Every person who chooses to drive while impaired represents a public safety threat to our community," Ford said.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announces Monday that 16, DUIs, 90 citations, 59 warnings and two drug arrests were made within a 12-hour period through the DUI Taskforce.

These arrests and citations were the result of the DUI Task Force, a team created within the last month to crack down on DUIs. It is comprised of officers from BCSO, the Florida Highway Patrol, Panama City Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, Springfield Police Department and Parker Police Department.

"DUI and related traffic crashes continue to be a major problem and a killer in Bay County," Ford said during the press conference. "Traffic fatalities have increased for the third year in a row, with 42 fatalities in 2021 — a significant increase from 35 in 2020 and 32 in 2019."

Among those who spoke during the Monday press conference was Tess Rowland, a Panama City resident and reporter for WMBB News 13, who shared that she was the victim in a traffic crash involving an impaired driver May 4, 2021.

The incident left her with compound fractures to her shoulder, arm, elbow and knee. She has since undergone six associated surgeries.

Tess Rowland, a Panama City resident and reporter for WMBB News 13, spoke during the Monday press conference at the Bay County Sheriff's Office and shared she was the victim on a traffic crash involving an impaired driver May 4, 2021.

"I was hit head-on by a reckless, wrong-way, drunk and drugged driver," Rowland said. "I'm so blessed to be able to live in a place where law enforcement and community members have cheered me on through every step of my recovery.

"I think the saddest part about my crash was that it was caused by someone's selfish choice to take drugs and consume large amounts of alcohol before getting behind the wheel while on vacation in Bay County," she added. "It was truly 100% preventable."

Chief Eusebio Talamantez of the Panama City Beach Police Department also spoke and said Rowland's accident occurred on the Beach.

Talamantez, who noted he reviewed the body cam footage for the officers who responded, also said "it's a miracle" how she was able to recover from the incident.

"Our aggressive effort in DUI enforcement doesn't stop today," he said. "It's going to continue. If you have too many drinks and get behind the wheel, when you look in the rear-view mirror, there might be some blue lights and that might be the last time you're going to be able to drive with your license for quite some time."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: New Bay County Florida DUI task force cracks down on drunk drivers