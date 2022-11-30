Drunken drivers out over Thanksgiving

Nov. 30—TRAVERSE CITY — Drunken driving arrests spiked in Grand Traverse County over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

From Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, the county sheriff's office reported eight drunken driving arrests — seven in the county and one in Traverse City.

Three drivers were arrested the day before Thanksgiving on suspicion of operating motor vehicles while they were impaired and one was arrested on Thanksgiving Day on that charge, police reported.

Lt. Brian Giddis of the sheriff's office said two of the eight motorists were considered "high BAC" offenses, meaning that the level of their blood alcohol content was above 0.17 — or more than double the legal limit of 0.08.

Giddis said he will be sending those reports to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office where they will be considered for charges.

One of the arrests was a result of an effort funded by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Patrol (OHSP) to help crack down on driving under the influence cases in the state, according to the sheriff's office.

Capt. Chris Clark said the sheriff's office has been apart of this grant program for the last 15-plus years.

The purpose of the grant is to provide extra money to law enforcement agencies throughout the state to fund road patrol officers in an effort to pull over more impaired drivers, according to OHSP's grant guidelines.

Clark said it is not unusual to see drunken driving increase around a holiday but, with the introduction of Uber, a ride sharing app, those numbers are now much lower than they used to be.