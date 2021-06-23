Drunken-driving suspect awaiting trial must take medication as prescribed

Jun. 23—SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man involved in a crash that killed a North Andover mother of four can't drink alcohol and must submit to remote and random alcohol testing.

Now, also as a condition of his release while awaiting trial, Bradley Zucchino, 27, must also take prescribed medications as directed, Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman ordered Tuesday.

A prosecutor requested the change in Zucchino's release conditions during a hearing in Salem Superior Court. What medication he is prescribed was not specified. Zucchino is facing motor vehicle homicide while drunken driving and related charges after a Jan. 12, 2020 crash that killed Yahaira Colon, 30, and seriously injured her passenger, Jessica Mercado, 32. He remains free without bail but must wear a SCRAM unit, a remote alcohol monitor, remain alcohol free and submit to random screens. He must also not drive without a valid license and take prescribed medications. McCarthy-Neyman on Tuesday approved motions that allow a saliva sample to be taken from Zucchino. She also allowed motions for the release of the victims' medical records. Requests for the records were sent to Lawrence General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, according to court records. Zucchino's defense attorney, Murat Erkan of Andover, also filed a motion to dismiss certain charges. The judge took that matter under advisement. Zucchino was indicted by the Essex County grand jury on the following charges: Motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury or death, speeding and a marked lanes violation. Colon was killed when the BMW Zucchino was driving slammed into her SUV near Waverly Road at 10:08 p.m., police said. Mercado, Colon's passenger, suffered a torn aorta, broken femur, knee injuries, broken hip and post traumatic stress disorder, she said previously. Zucchino's blood alcohol level was .322 to .326, which is four times over the legal limit of .08, according to a police report. He was also injured in the crash and was visibly bleeding from his nose, according to police. Zucchino smelled of alcohol and he was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, police said. Mercado told investigators she and Colon "were driving down Waverly Road when an oncoming sedan had swerved in their lane out of nowhere," the report states. "Colon attempted to avoid the collision but the oncoming car hit them head on causing them to roll over," the report continues. Colon was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital at 11:28 p.m. Mercado was Medflighted to Boston Medical Center for treatment, according to the report. Zucchino is due back in court on Aug. 6. Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.