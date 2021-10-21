Drunken duo kicks, punches Jewish man outside Brooklyn nightclub while spewing anti-Semitic hate

Cops are hunting for a drunken duo who kicked and punched a Jewish man outside a Brooklyn nightclub while spewing anti-Semitic hate, cops said Saturday.

The victim was outside the Set Lounge on McDonald Ave. near Dahill Road in Mapleton at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 when the two men, who appeared intoxicated and unsteady on their feet, learned he was Jewish, police sources said.

“F—ing Jews! Jews shouldn’t exist!” one of the two men screamed, sparking an argument. “Islam faith is the most purest!”

The two men then attacked the victim, kicking and punching him to the ground before storming off.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to his face, neck and left arm but was not seriously hurt.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

Cops on Thursday released surveillance images of the two suspects in the hopes that someone recognizes them.

They are described as light skinned with dark colored hair. One was shirtless and wore dark-colored jean shorts and black flip flops, his white T-shirt draped around his neck. The other suspect was wearing a light-colored tank top, light-colored shorts and Adidas slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.