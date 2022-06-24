Drunken Georgia man ‘flips off’ mom after she takes his knife in cellphone feud

A woman who lives along a country road southeast of High Falls told the cops that her son, 43, had been at her house drinking Corona beer for two days and was “very intoxicated.”

Details of the episode were noted in a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy’s May 29 report, which went on to say that the woman had taken away a knife that belonged to her son because he was “showing a lot of verbal aggression.”

Then the son, for reasons not explained in the write-up, began yelling for his mom to “give me my (expletive) phone back!”

It appeared that the phone belonged to the mother, but that perhaps in his drunken state the son thought the phone was his. The mother said that when her son drinks that “incidents like this have happened.” The son, however, told the deputy that he hadn’t been drinking.

While the deputy was there, the son yelled for someone to “give me my (expletive) knife back!” and “flicked his middle finger” toward his mom.

The deputy further noted in the report that the son was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge when he became aggressive and “began to act in a tumultuous manner by yelling more profanity.”

Dispatches: A woman who lives in northern Monroe County reported on June 1 that she had recorded video footage of an incident in which “three juveniles ran through her back yard.” A sheriff’s deputy spoke to the children’s grandfather nearby had he said he would tell the kids to stay off the woman’s property. . . . A man who had been to a bar near Georgia Tech in Atlanta was pulled over for weaving on Interstate 75 just north of Forsyth in the wee hours of May 29. The man, who was at the wheel of a southbound Nissan SUV, had bloodshot eyes and appeared as if he were about to fall asleep, a sheriff’s report said. He said he had earlier had just one drink, bourbon. He agreed to a sobriety test, saying he “just wanted to get home to his girl.” When a Monroe deputy asked the man where he thought he was, the man said he was on I-285, the Atlanta perimeter highway, and headed to his house in College Park. He was jailed on DUI and other charges. It was unclear whether the deputy informed the guy that he was more than 50 miles from home — and traveling the wrong direction.