Drunken gunman opens fire outside popular club in Fresno’s Tower District, police say

Fresno police detained a suspect outside a popular Tower District music club early Sunday after firing a gun into the air.

Fresno police Lt. Leslie Williams said the shooting happened at Strummers Bar & Grill, 833 E. Fern St., at about 1 a.m. The club’s security told police they did not allow the suspect in because he was intoxicated.

The suspect then pulled a gun from his clothing and was tackled by security, Williams said. She said that the shooter fired two or three rounds into the air during the scuffle.

No one was injured, and police did not find anything that was struck. The gun was recovered.