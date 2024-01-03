How drunken jealousy turned a promising Cambridge postgraduate into a murderer

Alice Wood was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend Ryan Watson after a three-week trial - CROWN PROSECUTION SERVICE/PA

With her own home, a loving fiancé and the chance to study for a postgraduate degree at Cambridge University, Alice Wood had a glittering future in store.

But following a moment of madness borne out of drunken jealousy last May, the 23-year-old now faces the prospect of spending the rest of her life in prison.

After accusing her boyfriend, Ryan Watson of flirting with another woman at a party, Wood lost her temper and used her Ford Fiesta as a weapon to mow him down and kill him.

Following a three week trial at Chester Crown Court, Wood showed no emotion when she was found guilty of murder.

She will be sentenced on Jan 29, but the judge told her that she may never be released from prison.

Alice Wood held a copy of Meditations by Emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius on the first day of her trial - ANDREW PRICE

Wood grew up in Cheadle, Staffordshire with her two brothers. Her parents were divorced and she would live alternatively with her mother, a doctor’s receptionist and father, a furniture maker.

Bright and academically able, she excelled at school and dreamed of becoming a vet.

Following her A-levels she took a different path, winning a place at Manchester University to study for a degree in philosophy, ethics and theology.

On the first day of the trial she was spotted holding a copy of the book, Meditations, by the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius.

She was preparing for her finals on the fateful night when she killed her boyfriend.

Ryan Watson was killed after Alice Wood hit him with her car after a party - CHESHIRE POLICE/PA

Despite being unable to take her exams, Wood has since been awarded her degree based on the work she had already completed.

She had also been offered a scholarship to study part time for a master’s degree at Cambridge University – an offer she will now be unable to take up.

Wood and Mr Watson met at the beginning of lockdown in March 2020 and despite the restrictions on social mixing were soon in a serious relationship.

Within six months they were engaged and the following year, with the help of Mr Watson’s parents, had bought their first home together in the village of Rode Heath in Cheshire.

The row of houses in Rode Heath, Cheshire, where Ryan Watson and Alice Wood lived

Mr Watson, had started a job as a support worker at the brain injury charity Headway, where he was proving to be a popular member of the team.

Last May, he and some of his colleagues were invited to a birthday party for a member of staff in the Victoria Lounge Bar in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.

During the party, guests noticed how Mr Watson was circulating with ease, chatting with other attendees.

They also noted that Wood was less comfortable and appeared unhappy with the fact her fiance was paying other women any attention.

‘I think I have run over my boyfriend’

The trial heard how Mr Watson had “clicked” with fellow guest Tiffany Ferriday, leaving Wood feeling as if she was being snubbed by her boyfriend.

Such was the tension between the couple that other guests noted how Wood was saying very little and was staring at Mr Watson.

The couple then rowed on the nine-mile drive home, with prosecutors claiming Wood lost her temper.

Despite being three times over the drink drive limit, she got out of her boyfriend’s car and got into her own Ford Fiesta.

CCTV footage shown in court captured the moment Wood swerved onto the pavement and careered into Mr Watson, sending him flying over the bonnet.

He was able to get to his feet, but Wood then smashed into him again this time trapping underneath the vehicle.

Wood then drove for more than 500 feet with him trapped under the car causing fatal injuries.

Following the collision, she knocked on the door of a neighbour, telling them: “Please telephone an ambulance, I think I have run over my boyfriend.”

