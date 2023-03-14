Drunken killer caught after taunting police about murder on crime scene

Jack Hardy
·3 min read
Marek Hecko Adrian Ellingford murder jail Chelmsford Essex video caught on camera
Marek Hecko Adrian Ellingford murder jail Chelmsford Essex video caught on camera

A murderer was captured by police after drunkenly returning to the scene of the crime and blurting out to an officer: “I know what happened.”

Marek Hecko was clutching a half-empty bottle of Courvoisier brandy as he stumbled up to a house in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, on July 25 last year, where a fatal assault had taken place hours earlier.

By this time, police had already mounted a murder investigation into the death of Adrian Ellingford and an officer was standing guard outside the entrance to the house.

Hecko, who was heavily intoxicated, approached the officer and, while taking swigs from his brandy bottle, declared: “I can help here, what is going on?”

In footage captured by the officer's body camera, he said: “I know what happened, I know the people that are involved, but you need to dig deep.”

The officer then asked him for his name, but he told her: “I’m not going to tell you my name… because I know what happened and you need me to figure out what happened.”

Pressed on what he knew, Hecko continued: “I just know that some guy came here and he f----- up some guy. I don’t know what happened.”

Hecko then got more aggressive towards the officer, telling her: “You’re going to think about me, but it is not going to be me, because there is no proof.”

‘This city is mine’

The officer, trying to draw some coherence from Hecko’s account, asked him if he “thinks” he knew what had happened, to which he replied: “No, I know what happened.”

He then boasted: “This city is mine.”

More officers arrived and arrested Hecko, initially because he had become so confrontational outside the property. But soon officers identified him as the main suspect in the killing.

Investigators established that Mr Ellingford had been with a former partner of Hecko’s on the night of his death and the latter had exhibited stalking behaviour towards her.

Mr Ellingford was then seriously assaulted at his home in the early hours of July 25.

Hecko was convicted of his murder following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court and sentenced to life with a minimum of 26 years.

‘Senseless attack’

During the trial, Hecko had tried to claim that he arrived at the scene the next morning after hearing about the fatal attack on the news. But there had been no news report about the killing online or on social media at that point.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, of Essex Police, said: “This was a senseless attack on Adrian, which has left two children without a father. I hope that they can move forward and find some closure now that Hecko is behind bars.”

Mr Ellingford’s widow read out a personal statement in court and described him as an “amazing husband, loving son, a caring brother, a friend to many and, most importantly, a truly brilliant father”.

Recommended Stories

  • Emaciated woman found hiding under house was locked in closet for months, TN cops say

    She was let out of the closet for one hour a day and given little food, police said.

  • BBC apologises over Gary Lineker row - statement in full

    Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker will continue as a BBC presenter after the corporation apologised for "potential confusion caused by the grey areas" of its social media guidelines.

  • Man accused of killing friend on fishing trip is caught at church, Florida cops say

    The Polk County sheriff was the guest speaker at church that day.

  • Harvey Weinstein will not be retried on rape and assault charges that left LA jury deadlocked

    News stems from Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial, which ended with his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges

  • 22-year-old brother shoots, kills 21-year-old sister over a video game in Cincinnati

    A family attested that a 21-year-old woman’s brother shot and killed her after an argument over a video game.

  • What Is Choledocholithiasis?

    Gallstones in the Bile Duct

  • Man charged in fatal shooting of Mount Vernon 14-year-old

    Police say Tyrese Coghiel shot Zyaire Fernandez in the chest outside the Levister Towers apartment complex

  • 2024 Oscars: A ridiculously early look at the possible contenders

    From 'Dune: Part Two' to 'Barbie' and everything in between

  • Lindsay Lohan Just Announced That She's Pregnant On Instagram!!!

    The actress announced she's having her first child on Instagram today. Read more here.

  • Where’s the best place to retire? How politics is playing a role in this big life decision.

    In addition to considering recreation, climate, cost and proximity to family when deciding where to retire, add one more factor: politics

  • Bosnia: Protest over draft law to recriminalize defamation

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Dozens of journalists and rights activists protested Tuesday outside parliament in Bosnia’s Serb-run part as lawmakers debated whether to advance a contested law which critics say would restrict freedom of expression and silence critical media. The draft law championed by the Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, would recriminalize libel and insult offences, repealed in 2001, and introduce stiff fines of up to 60,000 euros ($64,000). The head of a Bosnian Serb journalists' association, Sinisa Vukelic, said during the protest that, if the law were approved, “news reporting will become mission impossible, investigative journalism will cease to exist and ordinary citizens will face the threat of criminal prosecution for their speech, even for what they say in private gatherings.”

  • Moldova facing Russian hybrid warfare: defence minister

    Moldova does not currently face "imminent military danger" but is subject to "hybrid warfare generated by Russia" that is designed to overthrow its government, its defence minister said on Monday."There isn't an imminent military danger against Moldova at present but there are other types of dangers that affect the country's security -- hybrid warfare," Anatolie Nosatii told AFP in an interview.

  • NY Fed report shows near-term inflation expectations retreating sharply

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Americans' expectations for the near-term path of inflation ebbed to nearly a two-year low last month, which could take pressure off the Federal Reserve to raise rates amid fresh uncertainties created by turmoil in the U.S. banking system. In the first of a run of key readings on inflation, consumer spending and sentiment that could determine whether the U.S. central bank presses on with interest rate hikes or pauses to measure the fallout from bank failures that prompted it to take emergency action, the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations on Monday showed respondents said inflation would stand at 4.2% a year from now. Meanwhile, the expected level of inflation three years from now held steady at 2.7%, matching the level last seen in October 2020, while expected inflation five years from now was seen hitting 2.6%, up from January's 2.5%.

  • Apple Delays Bonuses for Some and Limits Hiring in Latest Cost-Cutting Effort

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is delaying bonuses for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort, joining Silicon Valley peers in trying to streamline operations during uncertain times, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is

  • Missing Texas teen found locked in North Carolina building

    A 13-year-old Texas girl who had been reported missing two weeks ago was found locked in an outbuilding of a North Carolina man who enticed her to leave home, officials said.

  • Roman graveyard shared with Anglo-Saxons is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ find

    Archeologists say the discovery of an aristocratic Roman woman dating back 1,600 years at a grave site where early Saxon remains were discovered is a “once-in-a-lifetime” find.

  • Honda to move Accord production to Indiana as part of EV shift

    Honda Motor Co's U.S. unit said on Tuesday it would move production of its Accord sedan to Indiana in 2025 after assembling the model in Marysville, Ohio for more than 40 years, as part of its shift to electric vehicle (EV) production.Marysville will be Honda's first U.S. auto plant to transition to making EVs. The move comes after Honda and South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd in October announced they would build planned $4.4 billion joint-venture battery plant at a site near Jeffersonville, Ohio and broke ground earlier this month. The battery plant, to be completed by the end of 2024, will cover more than 2 million square feet (185,806 square meters) and aims for about 40 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual production capacity.

  • Chasten Buttigieg Hits Back At Mike Pence After Homophobic Joke

    "Where would you be?" Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's husband asked the former vice president.

  • Russian parliament votes to censor criticism of mercenary groups

    The amendment is seen as a move to "protect" fighters working for the private Wagner Group, a mercenary force, which is leading Russia's campaign for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has welcomed the proposals - an expansion of Russia's wartime censorship measures introduced after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

  • It’s become unacceptable for the Left to be evil – how did we end up here?

    The Gary Lineker partisans, including my friend Piers Morgan, miss the point entirely. The most disturbing byproduct of this circus has little to do with immigration, and even less with the impartiality of the BBC and its funding by the taxpayer. The caravan of the licence fee must move on, as something far more indefensible has taken its place. Where the flame and flambeaux of the Left burn and gutter, the Lineker Affair is an incalculable victory for those whose idea of free speech is that the