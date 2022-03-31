Drunken man found with a gun on school property in New Fairfield, police say

Troopers arrested a man who was carrying a loaded gun on school property in New Fairfield Wednesday, state police say.

Someone saw the man smoking a cigarette outside the Consolidated School, 12 Gillotti Road, about 1:15 p.m. and alerted the school resource officer. An SRO from another elementary school joined the officer and they talked to the man, who they determined was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

They also learned he had a loaded gun on him, state police said. They seized the gun, and the man’s pistol permit was revoked.

He was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and illegally carrying a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, state police said. He posted $1,000 bail.

“The school’s administration was immediately notified of the incident and at no time were the students and/or faculty in immediate danger,” state police said in a news release.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.