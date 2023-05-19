An off-duty Stockton police detective was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence, according to a Stockton Police statement Thursday.

Around 11:40 p.m., someone reported that a vehicle had been stopped for an unusually long time at an intersection, police said.

Officers found the vehicle near Park and Pilgrim streets, two blocks south of Temple Israel Cemetary in central Stockton, according to police.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and found the driver, Detective Andrew Donovan, had been drinking, police stated. Donovan was not driving a police vehicle when stopped, police spokesman David Scott said.

Lights on a Stockton police vehicle flash in downtown Stockton.

Donovan was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday and has since been released, according to online custody records.

He is on paid leave pending an internal investigation, the police statement said.

Scott, the police spokesman, said it's impossible to tell whether a DUI would lead to termination from the department until the investigation is through.

By Thursday evening, no charges against Donovan had yet been filed in court.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Drunken off-duty cop arrested during DUI stop: Stockton police