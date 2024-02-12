Drunken power: Russian commanders execute their own

Growing unrest among Russian soldiers is being met with extreme measures as commanders are reported to have executed their subordinates, with courts increasingly issuing verdicts on such cases, the National Resistance Center (NRC) revealed on Feb. 11.

Violence by unit commanders against their own personnel is on the rise in the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Kursk region, in particular, has seen a surge in garrison military court rulings related to the mass execution of military personnel. Commanders are executing subordinates under the guise of "official duties," often fueled by alcohol or drug-induced hostility.

In one of the most recent cases from early February, a senior warrant officer, found guilty of shooting his subordinates while drunk, was sentenced by the Kursk garrison military court to 14 years in a penal colony, the NRC reports.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine