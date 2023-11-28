This is the drunkest city in New Jersey state

A bar worker pours a pint of lager at a pub in central London on November 22, 2023. Britains Conservative government launched plans Wednesday to stimulate growth and woo voters for the next general election, delivering a massive tax-cut sweetener for workers but also forecasting sharply lower growth and stubbornly high inflation. In a further bid to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Hunt unveiled a series of changes to benefit payments, housing allowances and state pensions, while freezing alcohol duty. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY - You’ll never guess what is considered the drunkest city in New Jersey.

24/7WallSt, a financial news website, looked at the percentage of men and women over the age of 18 who reported heavy or binge-drinking in metros across the United States.

In New Jersey, Ocean City ranked #1 with 23.3% of adults stating that they drink excessively. Statewide, Jersey was the 25th highest at 18.6%.

Ocean City's population is approximately 95,634 people. Countywide driving deaths involving alcohol were 31.7% for Cape May County, which is higher than the statewide average of 22.8%, 9th lowest in the US.

The study shows the national average for adult excessive drinking is 19.8%, and 34 metro areas drink above that rate.

The drunkest metro areas in America are in the Plains states, Midwest, and Far West.