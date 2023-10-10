Drury University to launch electrical, mechanical engineering programs next fall

Drury University is preparing now for the launch of a new Department of Engineering next fall, which will allow students to seek bachelor's degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering.

Robert "Bob" Throne, who spent 11 years as a professor at the University of Nebraska and 21 years teaching at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, will serve as chair of the new department.

Citing demand, the university has been working to develop the new programs.

“Political and government leaders in Missouri have been working on initiatives to bring businesses to the state that need engineers,” said Beth Harville, executive vice president and provost, in a news release. “Not only is there a current need but as more manufacturing businesses are attracted to Missouri, there will be an increased demand for workers with engineering skills.”

The electrical engineering program will involve the study, design and application of electrical systems, electronics and electromagnetism.

Electrical engineers apply their knowledge in a wide variety of fields, including communications satellites, cell phones, the internet of things, MRI scanners, microcontrollers for cars and robotic devices, pacemakers, aerospace controls and robotics.

The mechanical engineering program will focus on designing, analyzing and producing mechanical and thermal systems. Mechanical engineers apply their knowledge in rocket ships, rollercoasters, wind turbines, cars, robotics, and dozens of other fields.

Throne holds bachelor's degrees in electrical engineering and mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also earned master's and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan.

"Bob is innovative, student-focused and dedicated to creating a relevant, modern, hands-on engineering program,” said Harville, in the release. “His experience as an educational leader is evident in the engineering courses and projects he has developed for Drury’s engineering programs.”

Throne will specialize in electrical engineering. His wife, Lorraine Olson, a mechanical engineer, will lead mechanical engineering classes at Drury. She has a bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree in mechanical engineering from the MIT. She taught at the University of Michigan and University of Nebraska for 16 years and has taught at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for 21 years.

Within 129 credit hours, students will graduate from Drury with at least three credentials, including a major, minor and Fusion certificate.

“The value of going to a school like Drury is that students engage with a diversity of ideas and people,” said Throne, in the release. “This is very useful experience because engineers need to collaborate and communicate with various groups of people on projects. In the real world, if you design something, you need to explain the process and listen to feedback. It’s also important for our students to understand the impact of their work on society.”

The university is now accepting applications for the engineering programs that will start next fall.

