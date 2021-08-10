Dry California tourist town to guests: 'Please conserve'

OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and HAVEN DALEY
·5 min read

MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — Tourists flock by the thousands to the coastal town of Mendocino for its Victorian homes and cliff trails, but visitors this summer are also finding public portable toilets and signs on picket fences pleading: “Severe Drought. Please conserve water."

Hotels have closed their lobby bathrooms and residents have stopped watering their gardens in the foggy outpost about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of San Francisco after two years of little rain sapped many of the wells Mendocino depends on for potable water.

Mendocino's water woes were compounded in recent weeks when the city of Fort Bragg a few miles to the north — its main backup water supplier — informed officials that it, too, had a significant drop in its drinking water reserves after the Noyo River recorded its lowest flows in decades.

“This is a real emergency,” said Ryan Rhoades, superintendent of the Mendocino City Community Services District, which helps manage the water in the town’s aquifer. 

Eric Hillesland and his wife normally wouldn't need to buy water until late July or August to supply the Alegria Inn, their 10-room oceanfront bed and breakfast. But the property’s well started pumping little water early in the year, and by February they were ordering 3,500 gallons (13 kilolitres) a week.

Then the couple stopped watering the gardens and switched from glass to paper plates to serve welcome cookies. They plan to start using microfiber bed linens, which take less water to wash. 

“We’re also asking our guests to be cognizant of the severity of our water shortage and to not take the extensive showers they might be used to at home,” Hillesland said. 

Mendocino relies on groundwater accessed through a network of about 400 privately owned wells, many of them dug by hand when the former mill town was established in the 1850s. Residents and business owners keep their water in storage tanks, including some perched atop historic redwood water towers. 

The town has about 1,000 residents, but its economy depends on about 2,000 people who visit each day during the height of the tourist season, from May to October, Rhoades said. 

Businesses have traditionally had to haul in water in the fall. But after a second dry winter, many have had to order more, much earlier than before. 

Because of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, there were few visitors last year when town residents began noticing their wells were producing less. Now the weekend getaway destination for people in the Sacramento and San Francisco Bay areas is teeming with guests. 

That has forced residents and business owners to find drinking water sources that are farther away, which has doubled the price of water. Some restaurants are cutting back their operating hours to reduce costs.

In February, Hillesland was paying $300 for a 3,500-gallon delivery. Now it costs $600.

If it gets worse and they have to start closing rooms, “then we are in a situation like at the beginning of the pandemic — no income but still plenty of mortgage and insurance,” he said. 

Many longer-term solutions are being considered, including bringing water by barge, plane and train and adding community storage tanks that can hold up to 500,000 gallons (1,900 kiloliters), asking the U.S. National Guard or the Army Corps of Engineers to set up a mobile desalination treatment unit, and even capturing fog. But all of them are expensive, and the town would need the support of the state and federal governments, Rhoades said. 

A company that developed new technology to capture moisture in fog proposed setting up a testing site in Mendocino at no cost and selling the water to the community. But Rhoades said the infrastructure would affect the town's scenic views, and getting a permit would be a challenge. A desalination plant would face similar permitting and environmental hurdles. 

“Transporting water that is treated, and is known from an inland source, might be a faster solution, even though it’s expensive,” he said. 

Robert Pinoli, president of Mendocino Railway, which operates the historic Skunk Train, said he is ready to help. Since 1885, the train has been running from Willits through redwood forests and river canyons to Fort Bragg.

Pinoli said he could find tank cars quickly, attach them to the locomotive and deliver up to 200,000 gallons (760 kilolitres) each trip. He identified a source for tank cars in 2015 when Fort Bragg went through a water shortage and considered buying inland water to transport it to the coast. Officials scratched those plans after it rained.

He said if Willits decides it wants to sell its water and Fort Bragg wants to buy it, “we become a logical vehicle for transporting water on a pretty large scale."

Willits officials recently decided against selling their water to the parched town. 

For now, Mendocino residents are relying on people like Brian Clark, who has been selling water from his well outside town and trucking it in. Clark said he can’t keep up with the demand. 

“I’m really hiding from the phone, because I’m getting way more calls than I have water, and I’m hearing from people I’ve never met, never heard of, and I can’t help them,” he said. 

Clark, a longtime resident, said Mendocino hasn’t had such water storage issues since the 1970s when California faced the most severe drought on record. 

County officials’ short-term solutions include waiving permit requirements for storage tanks that can hold up to 5,000 gallons (19 kilolitres) and identifying wells with excess water near Mendocino. Officials are also asking the state to help finance the bigger private tanks, Rhoades said. 

“I want residents to be able to store more water now, while their wells are still somewhat productive, to make it through the next four months. And if they have to purchase water, you get the most bang for your buck,” he said. 

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NIH assesses third COVID-19 vaccine dose in kidney transplant recipients

    The study, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), aims to determine whether a third dose of either Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could help kidney transplant patients overcome the problem of not developing immune response to the coronavirus even after vaccination. U.S. health regulators have said more scientific evidence was needed to ascertain the need for booster vaccine shots, but have indicated that a third shot may be needed for people with compromised immune systems. Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci last week said the United States was working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible.

  • ‘He thought it was a toy.’ Toddler fatally shoots dad in grandma’s North Carolina home

    The father was feeding his son dinner when the boy playfully picked up the gun and fired, the grandmother tells WBTV.

  • Regulation will be good for the crypto industry as a whole: Cryptograph Co-Founder

    Hugo McDonaugh, Blockchain pioneer and Cryptograph’s Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the crypto tax amendment, crypto reporting requirements in the infrastructure bill, and outlook on cryptocurrencies.

  • U.S. intel watchdog launches inquiry amid spying allegations on news media

    The internal watchdog for the National Security Agency (NSA) said on Tuesday it was launching an inquiry into allegations that the agency had improperly spied on a member of the U.S. news media. The inspector general's office did not identify which reporter or media outlet that is at the heart of its review, but the development comes a few months after Fox News conservative host Tucker Carlson claimed he had heard from a whistleblower who told him the NSA was monitoring his communications in a plot to leak them and force him off the air. In late June, the NSA took the unusual step https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-intelligence-agency-says-it-isnt-spying-foxs-tucker-carlson-2021-06-30 of publicly denying those allegations.

  • India gets its first cryptocurrency unicorn

    Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has raised $90 million from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, and Coinbase Ventures, among others.

  • Watch this arsonist start a fire in Italy

    The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

  • Thousands of fish killed by toxic red tide wash ashore on Florida beaches

    A devastating wastewater dump may have contributed to a deadly algal bloom, residents say Justin Bloom, founder of the Suncoast Waterkeeper. Photograph: Zack Wittman/The Guardian Hundreds of tons of dead marine life have washed ashore and wafted a putrid stench along Florida’s beaches in recent weeks amid a toxic red tide bloom spreading in its waters. Thomas Patarek lives just a half mile away from the waterway. “When I walk my dog in the morning, I can smell the dead fish,” he told the Guardia

  • COVID-19 will change yet another school year. Here’s a parent’s guide for staying safe

    Is the delta variant a threat to schoolchildren? Should children wear masks to school? Here’s what experts are saying.

  • Destruction from Iowa's derecho still lingers one year later

    Fifty-seven of Iowa's 99 counties were hit by the storm, which had observed wind gusts at over 120 mph.

  • Are electric cars really a climate game changer?

    President Biden has said there's "no turning back" on the transition to zero-emissions vehicles, but skeptics say hopes that electric cars will stave off climate change are overly optimistic.

  • In hot water: Warmer lakes across Idaho come at a cost for swimmers’ health

    High temperatures – like those we’ve seen this year – contribute to the development of toxic algae blooms.

  • U.S. actress Christina Applegate diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

    Applegate won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for "Friends" in 2003. In 2019 and 2020, Applegate was nominated in the lead actress category again for "Dead to Me", which was also nominated for outstanding comedy series.

  • Higher water levels in Lake Okeechobee may be part of new Army Corps plan

    Lake Okeechobee may be kept at higher levels for longer periods of time under a new management plan the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is refining now that a $1.8 billion upgrade of the Herbert Hoover Dike is nearly completed.

  • How to Clean a Hummingbird Feeder in 5 Easy Steps

    A clean feeder ensures the hummingbirds in your garden stay happy and healthy.

  • 'Ticking time bomb': PFAS chemicals in drinking water alarm scientists over health risks

    A family of colorless and tasteless man-made chemicals -- largely unregulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency -- has become a growing concern for drinking water safety in thousands of American communities, as scientists increasingly see links to liver damage, high cholesterol, weakened immune systems and cancer. "They basically fulfill the characteristics of a ticking time bomb," said Dr. Bo Guo, a University of Arizona hydrologist and expert on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are commonly used in hundreds of consumer products and in firefighting foams, a top source of PFAS contamination. WATCH: ABC News Live Prime investigates PFAS contamination in drinking water systems nationwide, 7p/9p ET.

  • Bear Spotted Browsing Inside Los Angeles Supermarket

    The bear was seen roaming the aisles of a Ralph’s supermarket, much to the surprise of shoppers.

  • Rock climber plummets 100 feet to death while climbing with friend in Tennessee

    The climber wasn’t using ropes or other equipment.

  • Fla. Teen Hospitalized After Getting Bit by Unknown Marine Creature While Lobstering in Key Largo

    "The water was murky. Then it was bloody," said Officer Bobby Dube, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

  • Tropical Storm Fred forecast to form soon in the Caribbean Sea. Where is it heading?

    A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fred soon, possibly by the time it nears Puerto Rico later on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • China elephants: 150,000 evacuated from path of trekking herd

    The herd is finally headed for home after an extraordinary 17-month migration in Yunnan province.