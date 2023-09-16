Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District approves parent notification policy
This is the second Sacramento-area school district that has enacted policies to inform parents if their child identifies as transgender or gender-nonconforming.
This is the second Sacramento-area school district that has enacted policies to inform parents if their child identifies as transgender or gender-nonconforming.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Whole life insurance is a type of life insurance that builds cash value and pays a death benefit no matter when you die, but the premiums are high.
United Auto Workers plan to resume bargaining on Saturday after the union launched simultaneous strikes at three factories owned by GM, Ford and Stellantis
"They will recover from this, but it will take a bit of time to pass," says one crisis PR expert.
The U.S. Air Force denied a recent request from Varda Space Industries to land its capsule at a Utah training area, pushing back the startup's plans to show off the fruits of its in-space manufacturing, TechCrunch has learned. The company is also still awaiting a reentry license from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, a USAF spokesperson said. Varda originally planned to bring back a capsule containing crystals of ritonavir, a drug used to treat HIV, in mid-July.
Sam Raimi's creative partner, Zainab Azizi, is looking for diverse genre voices.
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring localized flooding to parts of coastal areas from Long Island through New England to the U.S.-Canadian border. Here's how to stay safe from storm surge.
Federal PLUS Loans are a type of federal student loan for parents and graduate students, but they have the highest rates of any federal loan.
Alexa Grasso, the first Mexican-born women's champion in UFC history, will defend her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday in the main event of Noche UFC at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Following her prison sentence, Tarra Simmons graduated law school with honors and won election in 2020 to the state legislature.
Carpet stains are notoriously tough to get out. TikTokers put this product to the test and saw that it removed stains in seconds.
X has launched government ID verification for paid X Premium subscribers, after clues emerged in August that the feature was coming.
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
Interested in watching all the old 'Spy Kids' movies? Now that's a mission worth fighting for.
The songwriter also reveals why Joe Perry feared Aerosmith's comeback single would "insult the gay community" and how Bon Jovi's first big hit was meant for Bonnie Tyler.
Republican-controlled states have begun formally embracing the platform's materials.
As the trailer arrives for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the sequel to the biggest DC film ever, Yahoo Entertainment dives in with the director.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's final season premiere week finds fans fuming over 'garbage' puzzle.
Democrats thought voters would demand that a temporary program reducing poverty would be extended when it expired in 2021. Nope.
How much does it cost to insure an electric car and is EV insurance more expensive than a traditional auto insurance policy?