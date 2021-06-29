It’s a dry heat in Boise, right? Here’s how humidity affects you in extreme weather

1 / 2

It’s a dry heat in Boise, right? Here’s how humidity affects you in extreme weather

Ian Max Stevenson, Sophia Charan
·4 min read

This week’s blistering temperatures are enough to make it feel as if you’re melting. But the reading on your thermometer — or your phone — doesn’t always reflect accurately how it feels to be outside.

Temperatures had already topped 100 degrees this year before Monday, when it was 100 by 3 p.m. and 103 shortly after that. On June 3, it was also 103, breaking the record for that day by 5 degrees.

On Tuesday, it’s expected to be at least 103 again, which doctors warn is dangerously hot. But how much of a difference do a few degrees here or there make, really? Is 103 much different from 98?

“If you just look at the temperature, there’s probably not a lot of difference in danger,” Michael Roach, executive medical director for primary care at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

But a measurement called the “heat index,” Roach said, takes into account more than just the raw temperature and comes closer to measuring what the experience of being outside is like on a given day.

And to understand why the heat index matters, you first have to understand our bodies’ sweating, which is what helps us cool.

“When the environmental temperature reaches pretty close to what your core temperature is, the only way that you can lose heat is through evaporation. And that’s essentially what sweat does,” David Paul, an expert in exercise physiology at the University of Idaho, told the Statesman by phone.

And this week, the outside temps are easily exceeding the human core temperature of 98.6 degrees.

Though sweating is effective at cooling you down, it becomes less effective when it’s humid.

“When you go somewhere where it’s really high humidity, there’s already so much water vapor in the air, that the sweat on your skin has nowhere to go,” Paul said.

Since the sweat can’t evaporate as quickly, it makes it feel hotter out than what the temperature actually is.

To account for this effect, the National Weather Service (NWS) uses the heat index, which employs the humidity and the temperature.

And Boise’s low humidity can be helpful.

For example, NWS predicted that at 5 p.m. Tuesday around the airport, it will be 103 degrees with only 12% relative humidity. That corresponds to a 98-degree heat index and means that there’s just about one tablespoon of water in the air in a 100-square-foot space.

If the relative humidity was, say, 75% instead, there would be seven tablespoons of water in that same amount of space and the heat index would be a whopping 165 degrees, as calculated with an online tool.

The heat index indicates how it feels to be in a shady location with a light wind, so being in the sunlight can increase how hot it seems by “up to 15” degrees, according to the weather service.

The measure is important because of how it relates to people’s ability to regulate their internal temperatures, Paul said. Once the humidity rises to 40% or so, it begins to feel hotter than the temperature reading indicates.

“That’s not a huge difference, but it is a difference,” Roach said.

Fortunately for the Treasure Valley, this week’s heat won’t produce an incredibly high heat index. The flip side is that it’s going to be so hot anyway, there’s not much comfort.

“If you’re in Boise, and it’s very, very dry, the heat is getting so great that your body probably cannot evaporate enough water to keep your core temperature reasonably normal,” Paul explained.

“There’s a lot of things where heat index really matters, but (when) we’re getting into extreme heat, like we are now, even dry heat is not going to protect you.”

One reason why this week’s temperatures could be more dangerous is that it’s this hot so early in the summer, and our bodies have not adjusted yet.

“There are some adaptations that take a few days versus there’s other ones that take several weeks,” Paul said.

For example, people who often work out in the heat might be better at adapting.

“Even a fully acclimated person in 100-and-something-degree heat, they’re not replacing the water they’ve lost. They still have to be really cautious,” Paul said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A fuel truck on its side has closed lanes in both directions on I-95 in Broward County

    A vehicle lost control and crashed into a fuel tanker early Monday, causing it to roll over and spill about 9,000 gallons of fuel in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Broward County, troopers said.

  • Heatwave simmers the U.S. Pacific Northwest

    An unprecedented heatwave has hit the U.S. Pacific Northwest.It's causing some bars and restaurants to close and sent many flocking to the nearest pool on Sunday.In the usually-temperate states of Washington and Oregon, homes and businesses have long gone without air conditioning. But the National Weather Service forecasted high temperatures, climbing to more than 30 degrees above normal in parts of those states.Seattle, Washington on Sunday saw temperatures reach an all-time high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, or 40 degrees Celsius. In Portland, Oregon, temperatures also soared to an eye-watering 112 degrees Fahrenheit.According to the NWS that's the hottest temperature since records began in 1940. The extreme heat was said to be caused by a dome of atmospheric high pressure over the upper U.S. northwest and Canada.That's similar to conditions that punished California and southwestern states a week earlier. "When we travelled from Oakland, California there was supposed to be a heat wave (there).The four of us, we thought because Portland is in the North West it would be nice and cool, and we get here and it is so hot, and the weather back at home is nice and cool."Oregon Governor Kate Brown eased restrictions for swimming pools, theatres and shopping malls ahead of the heatwave. Meanwhile stores there quickly sold out of air conditioning units, fans - even ice. Multnomah County - which contains the city of Portland - opened emergency 'cooling shelters', most of them in public libraries for residents without AC units to escape the searing heat. The NWS says the heat wave is expected to ease somewhat by Tuesday.

  • ‘Heat dome’ in Pacific north-west breaks records as Portland braces for 115F

    Seattle, Portland and other cities broke records over the weekend and face even higher temperatures People use dry ice to cool water and Gatorade due to an ice shortage during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland. Photograph: Maranie Staab/Reuters Seattle, Portland and other cities in the Pacific north-west broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100F (37.8C). But forecasters said Monday could be even worse, with the mercury possibly hitting 110F (43C

  • Mexico sends letter to U.S. to start remediation in disputed GM vote

    Mexico has sent the United States a letter that formally kicks off a joint negotiation to resolve a U.S. complaint over a disputed contract vote at a General Motors Co factory, Mexican officials said on Monday. Workers had voted in April on whether to keep their current contract, however, halfway through Mexican officials detected "serious irregularities", including destroyed ballots and scrapped the vote. The findings prompted the United States to ask Mexico to review the case for possible rights violations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

  • GOP Super PAC Has a New Target: Republicans Who Supported Jan. 6 Commission

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via DrainDCSwampPac.comA far-right super PAC has shifted its aim from its familiar Democratic opponents to a new target: Republicans who voted for a Jan. 6 commission.In about $300,000 worth of recent ads, the group—Drain the DC Swamp PAC—has painted these Republicans as “turncoats” and “RINO communist traitors.” And the treasonous act for these Republicans—many of whom have been loyal foot soldiers for Donald Trump for years, so much so that some e

  • Canada's West Coast hits record high heat

    "This is something nobody has seen before, how strong this heat dome is."Canadians on the West Coast took refuge from the sun anywhere they could on Monday, as summer temperatures hit record highs.Extreme heat soared up to all-time highs of 117 degrees Fahrenheit in the Pacific Northwest, which Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said is caused by a heat dome."A heat dome is essentially a huge high pressure ridge, we get sinking air around a high pressure and that basically acts like a cap locking in and cooking the air below."High sustained temperatures are unusual in the region, which is much more accustomed to bouts of rain over sun.British Columbia closed schools and universities due to the record heat.Social media posts circulated about how to stay cool without air conditioners.Less than 40 percent of homes in the province have air conditioning, according to a 2018 industry study.One town just outside of Vancouver recorded the country's hottest recorded temperature over the weekend, at roughly over 115 degrees.Before then, the record high in Canada was 113 degrees in 1937, according to the climate organization, Environment and Climate Change Canada.

  • Matt Manning rocked for nine runs in Detroit Tigers' 13-5 loss to Cleveland

    Detroit Tigers rookie right-hander Matt Manning gave up nine runs on nine hits in a 13-5 loss to Cleveland in the three-game series opener.

  • ‘Doctor Who’: ‘It’s A Sin’ Star Olly Alexander’s Reps Deny He Will Be the Next Time Lord

    Speculation swirling around the identity of the next lead in the BBC’s long-running “Doctor Who” series has remained just that with representatives for “It’s A Sin” star Olly Alexander quashing rumors about his supposed casting. U.K. tabloid The Sun suggested on Sunday that the Years and Years singer was in the running for the iconic […]

  • Fox News’ Chris Wallace Confronts GOP Congressman Jim Banks on Gun Laws and Police Funding

    Wallace regularly uses his show to hold Republicans responsible for their hypocritical claims.

  • What does the Surfside scene look like? Rescue workers forge ahead at collapsed condo

    Tuesday’s sunrise over Surfside marked the sixth day since the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building, as rescuers forged ahead with their painstaking search for survivors amid a deepening gloom over the fate of 150 people who are still reported missing.

  • 85 million under heat alerts as tropical storm targets Southeast

    The heat is sticking around and a tropical storm is moving toward the Southeast coast. New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the latest forecast.

  • Do the vaccinated need masks as Delta variant spreads? What experts say of WHO advice

    Many health experts seem to agree with erring on the side of caution.

  • ‘Not fun’: Pacific Northwest bakes under heat wave as all-time records fall

    Forecasters say many Pacific Northwest communities may sweat through the hottest days in their histories as temperatures soar during a heat wave that has sent residents scrambling for relief.

  • Tropical Storm Danny, fourth named storm of the season, forms at South Carolina’s doorstep

    South Carolina will see Tropical Storm Danny’s winds and rain Monday evening.

  • Pacific Northwest is in one of the most intense heat waves ever, with the worst still to come

    A heat wave so extreme it stopped Olympians in their tracks, buckled roadways and brought public transportation to a standstill.

  • Lava Fire Rages on Mount Shasta in Weed, Calif. After Lightning Strikes

    The blaze, dubbed Lava Fire, started on Friday and as of Monday has spread to 1,446 acres

  • Two of California's largest earthquakes hit the same morning

    On this day in weather history, California was hit by two massive earthquakes.

  • California wildfires spread amid record heat

    As of Monday evening, 8,000 to 10,000 residents were under evacuation orders for the Lava fire in Siskiyou County.

  • Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Is Buckling Roads And Melting Power Cables

    Temperature records are shattering across a region that rarely deals with intense heat.

  • Tropical Storm Danny strengthens off Lowcountry coast; landfall expected this evening

    Several inches of rain are in the forecast along the coast through Tuesday.