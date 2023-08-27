Dry and hot temperatures are moving in
We had some thunderstorms roll through the Wasatch Front today.
We had some thunderstorms roll through the Wasatch Front today.
A 2006 Kandi KD-970GKE-2 utility vehicle, made by the Zhejiang Kangdi Vehicles Company in China, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Last week, WhatsApp announced it was adding support for HD photos, allowing the messaging app users the option to preserve the high-def resolution of the phones they wanted to share with friends and family. At the time, the company said support for HD videos was coming soon. Today, the company confirmed with TechCrunch that HD video support is now rolling out to both iOS and Android users.
Stocks reversed lower Friday morning after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is "prepared to raise rates further."
YouTube is growing its commitment to hosting podcasts on its platform. This week, at the Podcast Movement conference, YouTube product lead Steve McLendon confirmed the platform will be rolling out support for RSS uploads for podcasters by the end of the year, among other updates. YouTube additionally confirmed to TechCrunch it's rolling out support for podcasts on YouTube Music by the end of year, as well.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Internet users in the European Union are logging on to a quiet revolution on mainstream social networks today: The ability to say 'no thanks' to being attention hacked by AI. Thanks to the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), users of Meta's Facebook and Instagram, ByteDance's TikTok and Snap's Snapchat can easily decline "personalized" content feeds based on "relevance" (i.e. The changes apply to major platforms in the EU but some are being rolled out globally as tech giants opt to streamline elements of their compliance.
Google ha started rolling out the ability to manage the first-generation Nest Cam Indoor device through the public preview version of its Home app.
'Best wallet ever': Super-slim and secure, this winner with 35,000 fans is a shoo-in!
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.
Snap up crazy-good deals like the wireless earbuds 39,000 shoppers gush over for $21 — that's 70% off.
Google Cloud's annual Next event is happening in San Francisco next week (and we'll be on the ground to cover all of the announcements), but ahead of the event, Google Cloud today put a spotlight on its partner ecosystem. It's no secret that in its early days, Google's cloud efforts were somewhat hindered by its inexperience in working with large enterprises and the consultancies, professional service firms and partners they rely on. In a blog post today, Google puts its focus on its AI and data services partners like Confluent, DataRobot, MongoDB, Redis, DataStax, Elastic and Neo4j.
Stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors digested hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve that warned interest rates will be higher for longer than initally anticipated.
"Nothing says never-ending love quite like never-ending breadsticks."
It adds person detection to the wire-free model.
OpenAI, the AI startup behind the viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, plans to partner with third-party vendors to make it easier for developers -- specifically enterprises -- to fine-tune its AI models using custom data. Today, OpenAI announced that it'll team up with Scale AI, the San Francisco-based data labeling startup, to bring together Scale AI's fine-tuning tools and OpenAI's GPT-3.5 text-generating model. Fine-tuning lets developers tailor an AI model to specific tasks.
Organizations are awash in data, but struggle with a host of challenges to actually use, organize and analyze that data. Devavrat Shah argues that enabling companies to effectively forecast and conduct scenario-based planning requires harnessing deep, complex data types from hundreds of sources across the business -- and that AI holds the key to this. "Today, the best moonshot project for AI is to bring it to organizations or enterprises," Shah told TechCrunch via email.
Google has said it will increase how much information it provides about ads targeted at users in the European Union. It is also expanding data access to third party researchers studying systemic content risks in the region. The actions are among a number of steps it's announcing today which it says are aimed at complying with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA).
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB is here, and it’s getting a few small revisions.
More than 49,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'super baby soft.'