Dry January and beyond: 8 places to get sophisticated mocktails on the South Shore

PLYMOUTH − The Tasty restaurant and the Honey Baby cocktail lounge in Plymouth have included mocktails ‒ cocktails without the alcohol ‒ on their menus for a while now, owner Mike Peters says.

But he said he wouldn’t be shocked to see an uptick in their popularity as people scale back on the alcohol intake due to New Year’s resolutions.

"Having them on our menu makes them a viable choice, and they’re made with the same care as we put into our regular drinks," he said. "They’re a nice, flavorful option."

'Dry January' spurs interest in mocktails

“Dry January” has gained popularity as an annual tradition when people abstain from drinking alcohol for the month after what is often an indulgent holiday season. And as nonalcoholic options become more popular, it's getting easy for people to skip the spirits.

A 2023 study by the market researcher Mintel found that nearly 40% of respondents occasionally “follow a sober-curious lifestyle,” meaning they cut their alcohol consumption.

And a Gallup Poll from last year found that 62% of American adults 35 and younger said they drink alcohol, a drop of 10 percentage points from two decades ago.

Nikki Johnson, a bartender at both The Tasty and Honey Baby, said she's been bartending for 20 years, and this is the "biggest zero-proof season" she's seen.

"I'm really shocked," she said. "There are a lot more people coming in and requesting nonalcoholic drinks. We do serve them all the time, but I'm definitely seeing more frequency."

Mocktails provide an 'elevated' option for people skipping the alcohol

Peters said many of their mocktails mimic alcohol options on the menu. For example, the Penicillin is a blend of scotch, ginger, lemon and honey. Its mocktail counterpart, Amoxicillin, substitutes boiled cider for the scotch.

Another option is Lime in the Coconut, which is a nonalcoholic version of Honey Baby's piña colada. It includes Coco Lopez, pineapple juice, lime and cinnamon simple syrup.

"They're so good anyways, and you can't even tell the difference, and they're presented the same way," Peters said.

Honey Baby and The Tasty make their own syrups with flavors like jalapeño and orange cream, which Peters said helps elevate their mocktails.

Johnson, who owns the botanical elixir company the Botanical Drinkable, said the fresh ingredients and presentation are what really make a zero-proof cocktail.

"People have an idea that it's very childish and fruity and served in a Collins glass with a straw," she said. "I turn zero-proof cocktails into something more sophisticated by using a king ice cube in an old fashioned glass with ingredients like ginger and lemon."

Mocktail events popping up on the South Shore

At Gather Canton, the menu includes herbal-infused mocktails that encourage relaxation without the alcohol, such as a mimosa made with elderflower and lavender.

The restaurant will host an event called “Bar None” from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, that will include nonalcoholic craft cocktails, music and socializing.

Owner Jaime Perkins said the restaurant, which serves breakfast and lunch, recently relocated from Pembroke to Canton. Rather than apply for a liquor license, she said she and her husband, chef Shelton Perkins, decided to try make a go without one.

She said she came up with the idea for Bar None after hearing from people who want to socialize and have a good time without alcohol.

"I found there are a lot of nonalcohol cocktails, and liquor companies are starting to create more replacement options," she said. "It's been really intriguing."

Perkins said the event will include six to eight nonalcohol mocktails made by bartenders who are dedicated to their craft. She said all drinks are served in a beautiful glass with a garnish, like a regular cocktail. For example, the nonalcohol Moscow mule is in a traditional mug with a sprig of lavender and lime, while the nonalcoholic s'mores espresso martini has a toasted marshmallow skewer.

"It sounds like people want the option to go out and be social and not deal with the hangover," she said. "There are certain seasons of life where people are ready for this, and it seems like millennials especially are all about health, but miss the socialization."

Johnson, the bartender at The Tasty and Honey Baby, plans to teach a mixology class at Mix It Up Kitchen, 19 Depot St., Duxbury, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

Johnson said the class will cover how to make cocktails and mocktails fresh, delicious and unique. For more information and tickets, visit https://mixitupkitchen.com.

Some other spots to grab a mocktail on the South Shore

