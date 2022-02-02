Dry January increases California drought

Associated Press

The water contained in California's mountain snow is now lower than the historical average after a January without significant rain or snow — a dramatic reversal from December that demonstrates the state's challenges in managing its water supply. Snow totals updated Tuesday by the state Department of Water Resources show the amount of water in the Sierra Nevada mountain's snowpack is at 92% of what's normal for this date. In December, heavy rain and snow left the state with 160% of its average snow water content.