What Is ‘Dry January’ And Do You Want To Try It?

NEW JERSEY — After tipping back a few drinks during the holidays, many American’s participate in “Dry January” to kick off the new year in a healthy way.

So, what is “Dry January”? Well, it’s nothing but abstinence from alcohol for the first month of the year. The initiative was started in 2013 by Alcohol Change UK to help adults reset their relationship with alcohol and control use.

According to a survey on alcohol use in the time of COVID-19, American adults reported drinking more since the pandemic began in 2020. Participants said their reason for drinking was stress, more alcohol availability, and boredom.

While moderate drinking is associated with health benefits for some, long-term drinking can cause physical and mental problems, an article by Harvard Health said.

Cutting down on alcohol consumption might not be a bad idea, as it can make a noticeable difference to your health, according to a study by BMJ Open.

Health Benefits of Dry January

To give you that extra motivation, here are some health benefits of "Dry January."

Weight loss: Many alcoholic drinks are high in calories and are known to interfere with weight loss. According to Medical News Today, when alcohol enters the body, the liver metabolizes it before fats and sugars. This causes fatty acids to build up. Alcohol also increases cravings for rich fatty foods. While cutting down on alcohol will not dramatically result in immediate weight loss, it is definitely a good first step.

Better mood: Since the pandemic, many have been gripped by stress, anxiety, and grief. Although alcohol can numb your feels for the moment, continued use can worsen existing mental health conditions. A study by the National Institutes of Health shows that abstaining from alcohol can improve mental health in the long term.

Better sleep, more energy: Alcohol is known to interfere with sleep patterns. So, when you wake up in the morning after a night of drinking, you’re often drowsy and low on energy. Less sleep is also linked to increased risk of other health problems including diabetes, obesity, depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Taking a break from alcohol will help you sleep soundly and wake up more energized, says American Addiction Centers.

Story continues

Stronger immune system: Drinking too much alcohol can result in a weakened immune system, making people more susceptible to diseases including pneumonia and sepsis. Alcohol abstinence improves liver function and better health overall.

Although the benefits of “Dry January” are great, some may experience alcohol withdrawal symptoms ranging from mild to serious, depending on how much one usually drinks. Mild symptoms can include anxiety, headache and nausea, while serious symptoms include hallucinations and racing heart. If such a situation arises, seek professional medical help immediately.

If you or someone you know suffers from alcohol addiction, seek help and support at: www.samhsa.gov Another good resource is the Rethinking Drinking website by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA).

Thank you for reading. Have a correction or news tip? Email sarah.salvadore@patch.com.

Get breaking news alerts on your phone with our app. Download here. Sign up to get Patch emails so you don't miss out on local and statewide news.

This article originally appeared on the Princeton Patch