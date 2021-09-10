Dry lightning, wind add to California fire danger

Associated Press

A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines on Friday but appeared to be gaining strength and heading directly for Taiwan this weekend, forecasters said. Typhoon Chanthu still had the potential on its current course to hit the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan province in the Philippines with sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 miles per hour) and gusts up to 240 kph (149 mph) before moving onward toward Taiwan, the country’s meteorological agency said. As Chanthu moves west-northwest past the Philippines, current forecasts are that it will most likely hit the east coast of Taiwan on Sunday morning, with the potential of hitting the island head-on if it tacks more to the west, or missing it entirely if it veers to the east.