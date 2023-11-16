A "dry port" for grain export to EU will be built in west of Ukraine

Horonda Platform, a multimodal logistics hub, will be built in Zakarpattia Oblast in the west of Ukraine to facilitate grain exports to European Union countries.

Source: Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The so-called "dry port" will be built in the village of Horonda in the Mukachevo district by Italian investors.

"The creation of a land-based grain corridor in our region is a top priority of national importance. This project is particularly important during the war," said Viktor Mykyta, Head of Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration.

Mykyta also said that the new logistics hub can help Zakarpattia Oblast and Ukraine as a whole develop their export potential and will facilitate local agricultural producers’ access to foreign markets.

As part of the project, transshipment of agricultural products from wide- to narrow-gauge railways will become possible, new storage facilities will be built, and storage containers for grain, sunflower oil, and other types of agricultural products will be made available.

Horonda Platform is expected to create more than 200 new jobs in the region.

The Italian companies involved in the project include FS Holding, Mercitalia Rail, and Mercitalia Terminal.

Background:

The humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, which Ukraine launched after Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Agreement, has seen 100 ships leave Ukrainian ports.

Support UP or become our patron!