Dry Powder Cache Led to Record Private Equity Dealmaking in 2021
(Bloomberg) -- Private equity and venture capital firms had a record year for dealmaking, driven by a pandemic-led drop in valuations and stockpiles of dry powder.
Most Read from Bloomberg
U.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine Update
EU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine Update
U.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets Wrap
Around 27,000 deals were made 2021, more than double the level of five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Private markets have surged as institutional investors including pension funds have raised their allocation to an asset class that aims to outperform publicly-listed securities. The result: alternative asset managers and venture capital firms now account for an ever larger share of M&A deal activity.
To finance that shopping spree, funds tapped billions of dollars in uninvested capital, ending the year with dry powder down about 40% from 2020 and at the lowest level in four years, the data show.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Wall Street Is Buying Starter Homes to Quietly Become America’s Landlord
‘Zero-Click’ Hacks Are Growing in Popularity. There’s Practically No Way to Stop Them
The Abortion Pill Is Safer Than Tylenol and Almost Impossible to Get
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.