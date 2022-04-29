Dry Southwest braces for stiffer winds, 'epic' fire danger

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and SCOTT SONNER
·3 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters continued to slow the advance of destructive wildfires in the Southwestern U.S. but warned they were bracing for the return Friday of the same dangerous conditions that quickly spread the wind-fueled blazes a week ago.

At least 166 homes have been destroyed in one rural county in northeast New Mexico since the biggest fire currently burning in the U.S. started racing through small towns east and northeast of Santa Fe on April 22, the local sheriff said.

Winds gusting up to 50 mph (80 kph) were forecast Friday in the drought-stricken region. One expert said it's a recipe for disaster on the wildlands where some timber has a fuel moisture drier than kiln-dried wood.

“It’s a very, very dangerous fire day tomorrow,” fire behavior specialist Stewart Turner said at a briefing Thursday night on the edge of the Santa Fe National Forest in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

“Like we saw last Friday, epic fire behavior,” Turner said. “It's a day that as a firefighter, we'll write about, we'll read studies about. It's going to be a big fire day.”

A swath of the country stretching from Arizona to the Texas panhandle is expected to be hit the hardest by the return of the bad firefighting weather that has generated unusually hot and fast-moving fires for this time of year, forecasters warned.

Red flag warnings were in place Thursday for all of New Mexico and parts of Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

More than 3,000 firefighters were battling fires in Arizona and New Mexico on Thursday — about half of those in northeast New Mexico, where more than 187 square miles (484 square kilometers) of mostly timber and brush has been charred.

They focused Thursday on preventing it from moving into the rural New Mexico community of Ledoux. That meant bolstering fire lines and sending in crews tasked with protecting structures.

“Great progress again today,” incident commander Carl Schwope said Thursday night. But “tomorrow has the potential to be a very destructive day.”

“It will be chaotic if anything close to what happened (last) Friday occurs,” added operations chief Jayson Coil.

Sheriff Chris Lopez, of New Mexico's Miguel County, confirmed for the first time Thursday night the fire there has destroyed at least 166 residences, 108 outbuildings and three commercial buildings. He joined authorities in neighboring Mora County in pleading with residents to pay close attention Friday to sudden changes in closures and evacuation orders.

“Falling trees, possibly falling power lines, that’s the kind of winds we're looking at,” Lopez said.

Turner, the fire behavior specialist, said the gusty winds are only part of the problem. He said moisture levels in downed logs and woody debris are “extremely dry”— just 2% in small twigs, pine needles and grasses that “actually carry a forest fire across the landscape."

Moisture in a small log “the size of a 4-by-4 post you buy at the lumber store ... are coming down to 8%,” he said. “Kiln-dry is 12%. So out there, that’s drying to what a kiln would do.”

In northern Arizona, authorities downgraded some some evacuation orders at a fire that has destroyed at least 20 homes near Flagstaff. It's now estimated to be 43% contained. Another fire 10 miles (16 km) south of Prescott was 23% contained, but officials at both blazes warned of worsening conditions expected Friday.

Elsewhere, one national incident team continued to oversee a large prairie fire in Nebraska, where more than 200 firefighters were battling a blaze that has been burning since last week.

About 68 square miles (176 square kilometers) of mostly grasses and farmland have been blackened near Nebraska's state line with Kansas, several homes were destroyed and at least one person was killed. That fire was 88% contained Thursday.

___

Sonner reported from Reno, Nevada. Margery A. Beck contributed to this report from Omaha, Nebraska.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crews make progress on wildfires in Southwest and Great Plains, but gusty winds expected to return

    Some of the nearly 1,000 firefighters battling the biggest fire in drought-stricken New Mexico cut away brush and burned out any extra fuel Wednesday ahead of increased danger forecast Thursday into the weekend.

  • New Mexico wildfire burns 166 homes, thousands ready to evacuate

    A drought-driven wildfire has destroyed 166 homes in northern New Mexico and is threatening hundreds more as fierce winds fan flames towards mountain villages, local officials said. Thousands of residents were on standby to evacuate amid fears a Friday wind storm would push the blaze into communities in the Mora Valley, around 40 miles (64 kilometres) northeast of Santa Fe. "Tomorrow has the potential to be another very destructive day," incident commander Carl Schwope said in a video briefing.

  • Footage Shows Wildfire Damage North of Las Vegas

    A local reporter captured footage of wildfire damage in Mora County, New Mexico, after some evacuation orders were lifted on April 26.Footage by local journalist Shaun Griswold shows a back road in Mora County, New Mexico, after the area was hit by the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires.Local news reports and incident information said the fires were 20 percent contained by April 27. Numerous evacuation orders remained in place, local officials said. Credit: Source New Mexico/Shaun Griswold via Storyful

  • Gusty winds, dryness could fan US wildfires again

    Red flag warnings of extreme wildfire danger are in place for all of New Mexico.

  • UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit

    The head of the United Nations said Ukraine has become “an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain" — a description underscored a short time later by the first Russian strike on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago. Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building and wounded 10 people, including at least one who lost a leg, according to Ukraine's emergency services. The bombardment came barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a news conference with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who toured some of the destruction in and around Kyiv and condemned the attacks on civilians.

  • No mourners at burial of 50 victims of Nigeria refinery fire

    Mourners were nowhere to be seen as gravediggers in Nigeria’s southeast town of Ohaji-Egbema used shovels to place the unidentifiable charred remains of dozens who died in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery into three mass graves. The explosion on Friday night was triggered by a fire in the bootleg facility that was tucked away in the Ohaji-Egbema forest, away from the eyes of Nigeria's regulatory agencies. “Lift it (a human body) and throw it inside before covering — if not it will smell!” a local shouted to a gravedigger who gathered remains near a mass grave with his shovel and makeshift stretcher.

  • Tesla stock on pace for worst week in 2 years amid Musk’s Twitter bid

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the decline in Tesla stock amid Elon Musk’s Twitter bid.

  • Prince Charles and Camilla's Canada Royal Tour Details Revealed!

    The couple will cover 2,000 miles on their royal tour of Canada next month

  • Stocks today: Tesla lags, Meta jumps, Boeing declines, Pinterest pops

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers as earnings continue to roll in.

  • Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional After Kanye West Retrieves Her Sex Tape Footage: It 'Means a Lot'

    During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke down in tears upon revealing that Kanye West traveled to retrieve her sex tape footage from ex Ray J

  • Severe storms to rattle nearly a dozen states in the Heartland

    A developing storm system is poised to deliver a couple of days of potentially dangerous and damaging storms from Friday to Saturday in portions of the Plains and Midwest, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm is expected to strengthen once it moves past the Rockies. As the storm ramps up, all facets of severe weather will be possible ranging from hail the size of golf balls and tennis balls to powerful wind gusts and flash flooding. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 75 mph can occ

  • California Sunshine Could be Key to Combating Drought

    Meet the engineer calling for solar panels to be installed over canals to save billions of gallons of water a year

  • Florida Reps. Al Lawson and Frederica Wilson have shown up to vote in person less than 7% of the time since proxy voting began

    Insider identified several other lawmakers who have mostly voted remotely in the last two years, and they're all Democrats.

  • Bison Charges at Man in Yellowstone National Park

    A bison charged at a man who was approaching the animal from behind at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, April 20.Video recorded by Sean Swetter shows the bovine burst towards the man near a walkway at Geyser Hill, a popular hot spring site in Yellowstone National Park.Swetter posted this video to the Facebook group Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots!, a page critical of the behaviour of tourists at the national park.In the post, Swetter described the event as a “narrow escape”. Credit: Sean Swetter via Storyful

  • In defence of Dubai, one of the world's greatest cities

    Dubai has its detractors. It has no culture, people say. It has no soul. Often the worst among them are those who have never even been to the emirate. When people do actually visit, they usually leave with a very different impression of a city which, according to a comprehensive Telegraph Travel study, is among the 10 finest on the planet.

  • Twitter posts revenue miss, earnings beat amid Musk buyout deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter as well as the outlook for the social media platform amid the Elon Musk deal.

  • What Elon Musk buying Twitter means for Tesla: Columbia Law professor

    Columbia Law School Professor John Coffee believes that it will be a challenge for Musk to juggle managing Tesla and Twitter simultaneously — on top of SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink.

  • Taiwan's invitation to White House internet event likely to trigger angry response to Beijing

    Taiwan has been invited to attend a senior-level virtual meeting on the future of the internet hosted by the White House. The invitation - a further sign of the US regularising its high-level official contacts with Taipei - is expected to once again provoke an angry response from Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory that has no right to develop formal ties with foreign governments. The island's digital minister Audrey Tang will attend the minister-level meeting to be hosted by

  • Prince Charles and Camilla Are Going on a Royal Tour of Canada—Here's Where They're Headed

    The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will trek 2,000 miles for the trip, which is in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

  • Wild pack of ‘wolves’ reported in Colorado turns out to be fluffy St. Bernard escapees

    The dogs were seen from far away, causing confusion, the sheriff’s office said.