Dry today and rain tomorrow
Dry today and rain tomorrow
Available on Amazon, this is said to be the best toner for dry skin. Its silky texture and unique formula make it transformative for dry skin.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
From must-have massagers to cult-status creams, these top-rated goodies will make your day.
I don't even want to think about all of the gross gunk on your hairbrush that scientists haven't even discovered yet.
Pick up this VacLife portable tire inflator for more than half-off right now and grab yourself some peace of mind.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Snap up wildly popular earbuds for 60% off, a set of pillows for over 70% off and a whole lot more.
It's been a long time coming but TikTok has finally been found in breach of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in relation to its handling of children's data. Under the decision issued today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the video sharing platform has been reprimanded and fined €345 million (~$379 million). It has also been ordered to bring its offending data processing into compliance within three months.
Shared one five-star reviewer: 'My skin looks great, no more dullness and my nails are stronger than ever.'
A new lineup of COVID-19 vaccines are now available in the US. The CDC is urging most Americans to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.
Riot Forge, the spinoff-focused publishing label of Riot Games, announced two League of Legends universe updates today. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, which Riot Forge delayed a year ago, finally has a release date: November 1. The Riot Games subsidiary also announced a cozy and adorable new League of Legends spinoff, Bandle Tale.
Save a bundle on comfy undies, supportive sneakers and long-sleeve tees, too.
PC indie standout ‘Dave the Diver’ is coming to the Nintendo Switch, the game’s first proper console launch. The title was teased at today’s Nintendo Direct livestream event and it releases next month, on October 26th. However, for the curious, a free demo drops for the Switch today.
Princess Peach Showtime puts everyone's favorite pink-draped mini monarch under the spotlight on March 22, 2024.
Google unveiled a range of software updates for Android Auto and vehicles equipped with Google-powered dashboards.
It sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving feet baby soft.
Visual effects workers at Marvel Studios have unanimously voted to unionize in a held by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). All 32 people who participated voted in favor of the union.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
Amazon today introduced a new set of generative AI tools aimed at sellers which the retailer says will simplify the process of creating product listings. The retail giant claims these new capabilities are designed to help sellers generate "captivating product descriptions, titles, and listing details." Sellers will also be able to add to their existing product descriptions using AI, instead of having to start from scratch.
The Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case against Google kicked off in court today, marking the beginning of a trial that will stretch on for months, potentially upending the tech world in the process. At issue is Google’s search business. The Justice Department says that Google has run afoul of antitrust laws in the course of maintaining its top spot in search, while the tech giant argues that it maintains its dominance naturally by offering consumers a superior product.