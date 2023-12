Tuesday is expected to be about 5-10 degrees cooler than Monday, according to NWS Melbourne.

Highs will be in the lower 70s around the northern parts of Interstate 4 In Daytona Beach, Orlando, and Leesburg.

The southern parts near Vero Beach, Okeechobee and Melbourne will be in the upper 70s.

There is a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at all Central Florida Atlantic beaches.