Drybar salon blows into West Texas

An indication of Abilene's growing population and business scene, Drybar has finally come to town. While the name can be misleading, Drybar isn't actually a bar, it's an upscale hair salon with a twist- there are no cuts or colors done on site.

Instead, stylists are on hand to do everything from a classic updo to trendy beach-look waves. This is a salon that usually only resides in large cities, like the DFW metroplex or Austin. Their slogan is "no cuts, no color, just blowouts."

The Abilene Chamber of Commerce celebrates new business, Drybar, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to the general manager, Shanna Pierce, Drybar Abilene opened October 6 to a positive response. The Abilene Chamber of Commerce was on-hand to aid in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Most of Drybar's new customers are repeat customers who have enjoyed Drybar in other larger cities and are now thankful for the new Abilene location. Pierce remarked that they have yet to see their first male client but that they do offer services to people of all ages to include shampoo or scalp massage. This new Drybar location is open just in time for fancy work holiday parties.

The interior of drybar Abilene is pristine and awaits new customers.

The first Drybar opened in California over 10 years ago, and it has now spread to our beautiful city of Abilene.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Trendy salon, Drybar, opens just in time for Christmas party season