Dryer fire at correctional center extinguished by Grand Forks Fire Department

Dec. 12—GRAND FORKS — Personnel from the Grand Forks Fire Department extinguished a dryer fire early Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at 1701 N. Washington St., where clothes in a dryer had caught fire and the sprinkler system had been activated, according to a release from the GFFD.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and removed smoke from the building.

The department responded with five engines, one aerial truck, a command vehicle and 20 personnel. Fire crews were assisted by Grand Forks County Corrections staff, the Grand Forks Sheriff's Office and Altru ambulance.

One inmate was transported to Altru with unknown injuries, according to the media release.