Dryers damaged at laundromats and other reports

Dec. 13—Damage was reported to the dryers at 9:42 a.m. Saturday at the laundromat at 2320 Hendrickson Road. Money was also taken.

Three dryers were reported damaged at 6:31 a.m. Sunday at 309 Fenton Ave. Money was taken.

1 injured in crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash at 8:11 a.m. Thursday at 1693 U.S. Highway 69.

Thefts reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report of tires stolen at 10:44 a.m. Friday at 102 S. Central Ave. in Geneva.

A bow was reported missing at 10:55 a.m. Friday at 73538 315th St. in Hartland.

Police received a report at 12:20 p.m. Sunday of a theft of a backpack that had taken place Dec. 6 at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Police received a report at 6:09 p.m. Sunday of a stolen Roomba vacuum at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A snowblower, motorcycle and other items were reported missing from a garage at 6:31 p.m. Sunday at 811 Frank Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Dylan James Kroupa, 28, on a local warrant at 7:35 p.m. Sunday at 441 W. Main St. in Glenville.

Police arrested Debbie Normand, 25, on a local warrant at 9:41 p.m. Sunday at 1719 Sunset St.

Police arrested Bryan Nickolaus Bell, 19, on local warrants at 2 p.m. Sunday at 409 Court S.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Miranda Penelope Klimesh, 21, for third-degree driving while intoxicated at 1:17 a.m. Friday at 2751 E. Main St.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 49, on an arrest and detain hold at 1:35 a.m. Friday at 940 Jefferson Ave.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation

Police arrested Porfirio Rosas Diaz, 56, for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Main Street and Happy Trails Lane.

Windows broken out

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 8:24 a.m. Saturday in the city parking lot off of Marion Ross Street.

Windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 5:18 p.m. Saturday at 2751 E. Main St.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:40 a.m. Sunday at 1112 Allan Drive. The incident occurred the night before sometime after 11 p.m. and before 11 a.m. Saturday.