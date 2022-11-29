Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

FILE - Birds take flight in the Salton Sea on the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge on July 15, 2021, in Calipatria, Calif. The federal government said Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around the Salton Sea, a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
123
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·4 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River.

The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it, has been a key issue in discussions over how to stave off a crisis in the Colorado River. The lake was formed in 1905 when the river overflowed, creating a resort destination that slowly morphed into an environmental disaster as water levels receded, exposing residents to harmful dust and reducing wildlife habitat.

The lake is largely fed by runoff from farms in California's Imperial Valley, who use Colorado River water to grow many of the nation's winter vegetables as well as feed crops like alfalfa. As the farmers reduce their water use, less flows into the lake. California said it would only reduce its reliance on the over-tapped river if the federal government put up money to mitigate the effects of less water flowing into the sea.

“It's kind of a linchpin for the action we need to see on the Colorado River," said Wade Crowfoot, California's natural resources secretary. “Finally we are all in agreement that we can't leave the Salton Sea on the cutting room floor, we can't take these conservation actions — these extraordinary measures — at the expense of these residents."

The deal announced Monday needs approval from the Imperial Irrigation District, the largest user of Colorado River water. The water entity’s board will take it up on Tuesday.

Both the district’s general manager and board member JB Hamby applauded the deal Monday.

“The collaboration happening at the Salton Sea between water agencies and state, federal, and tribal governments is a blueprint for effective cooperation that the Colorado River Basin sorely needs,” Hamby said in a statement.

The $250 million will come out of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which set aside $4 billion to stave off the worst effects of drought across the U.S. West.

Most of the money is contingent on the Imperial Irrigation District and Coachella Valley Water District making good on their commitments to reduce their own use of river water. Both submitted proposals to cut back their usage for payment as part of a new federal program.

The quarter-billion dollars will largely go to bolster and speed up existing state projects designed to lower the negative environmental impact of the drying lake bed. The state has committed nearly $583 million to projects at the sea, including dust suppression and habitat restoration. One project underway aims to create wetlands and ponds that will limit dust from blowing into the air while creating safe spaces for fish and birds, according to the state.

The deal comes as the U.S. Interior Department and the seven states that rely on the river — California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming — scramble to stave off the worst impacts of the ongoing drought and historic overuse of the river. Lakes Powell and Mead, the key reservoirs that store river water and provide hydropower across the West, are only about a quarter full.

After months of failed negotiations over a deal to drastically cut water use, the federal government in October said it would pay farmers and cities to cut back through activities like leaving fields unplanted or lining canals to prevent water from seeping into the ground. Proposals were due earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Interior Department has taken steps to unilaterally revise guidelines that govern when water shortages are declared, a move that could force states to further cut back.

The Salton Sea, meanwhile, became its own political flashpoint in October when Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, then up for reelection, urged the federal government to withhold any environmental cleanup money unless California agreed to give up more water. That prompted criticism he was using communities who already suffer from poor air quality as a bargaining chip.

The agreement marks a good step forward but key details still need to be fleshed out, said Frank Ruiz, Salton Sea program director for Audubon California. He worries that $250 million is not enough to mitigate all of the damage already done at the sea.

“This is a great step but I think we need a lot more," he said. “We need to continue discussing water sustainability in the region."

Broadly, he wants to see a more equitable distribution of the region’s water supplies and hopes the Salton Sea gets a guaranteed minimum amount of water even as overall use declines.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump ally Devin Nunes can sue NBCUniversal for defamation - judge

    A U.S. judge on Monday said Devin Nunes, the former California congressman and an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, can sue NBCUniversal for defamation over a comment by Rachel Maddow concerning his relationship with a suspected Russian agent. Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Nunes "plausibly allege[d] actual malice" with respect to a statement from a March 2021 broadcast of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

  • Donna D’Errico rocks red silk lingerie as former 'Baywatch' star gets into holiday spirit with OnlyFans shoot

    The ex "Baywatch" actress, 54, posed in her bedroom while wearing a strappy red bra with matching bottoms for a "Cyber Monday" snap shared on social media.

  • U.S. warns California cities to prepare for fourth year of drought

    Federal water managers on Monday urged numerous California cities and industrial users to prepare for a fourth dry year, warning of possible "conservation actions" as drought conditions continue despite early rains. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said water storage is near historic lows in the reservoirs it operates in the state, which serve the Central Valley breadbasket as well as the cities of Sacramento and San Francisco. Shasta Reservoir, the state's largest and the capstone of the federal Central Valley Project, is currently at 31% capacity, the agency said.

  • Herschel Walker Only Recently Stopped Renting Out Georgia Home He Claims As His Residence

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyWhen he launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker claimed his deep roots in the state didn’t end with his days as a football legend at the University of Georgia.It was widely known at the time that the Republican hopeful had been living in Texas for decades, though he has claimed to maintain a residence in Atlanta for “17 years.” Less widely known, however, was that Walker’s wife collected tens of thousands of dollars in rental

  • Australia argues against 'endangered' Barrier Reef status

    Australia’s environment minister said Tuesday her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites. Officials from the U.N. cultural agency and the International Union for Conservation of Nature released a report on Monday warning that without “ambitious, rapid and sustained” climate action, the world’s largest coral reef is in peril. The report, which recommended shifting the Great Barrier Reef to endangered status, followed a 10-day mission in March to the famed reef system off Australia’s northeast coast that was added to the World Heritage list in 1981.

  • Fed’s shrinking of balance sheet via quantitative tightening is ‘a complete mistake,’ says Mizuho

    The Federal Reserve’s attempt at shrinking its balance sheet through so-called quantitative tightening, or QT, is 'a complete mistake,' according to Mizuho's chief economist for the U.S.

  • Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

    Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking to be removed from a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. An attorney for Favre filed papers on Monday saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money. “Including Favre in this lawsuit has had the intended effect — it has attracted national media attention to this case," Favre’s attorney, Eric D. Herschmann, wrote in the filing in Hinds County Circuit Court.

  • The remains of 328 graves were found after supposedly 'relocated' Black cemeteries were paved over in Florida

    CBS reported the city of Clearwater has been reckoning with its history of segregation as the remains of Black cemeteries have been found desecrated.

  • Republican John Duarte says he thinks he will win uncalled California House race

    The AP has yet to call the race, but Duarte’s team thinks that the remaining votes will bolster their win.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward limiting public corruption prosecutions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared poised to make it tougher to prosecute political corruption cases as they signaled sympathy toward appeals by an ex-aide to Democratic former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and a businessman of bribery and fraud convictions. The justices heard arguments in appeals by Cuomo's former executive deputy secretary Joseph Percoco and onetime construction company executive Louis Ciminelli, who were charged in a corruption crackdown by federal prosecutors in Manhattan centered on the halls of the state capital of Albany.

  • Iran Threatened Families of National Soccer Team with ‘Violence and Torture’: Report

    The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened the families of players on Iran’s World Cup soccer team with imprisonment and torture if the players do not “behave” before their match against the United States on Tuesday, according to a new report.

  • Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania counties decline to certify midterm election results

    Republican officials in two counties in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined on Monday to certify their midterm election results, with some citing concerns about the integrity of the voting system that have become commonplace among conservatives. Republicans on the election boards of Cochise County in Arizona and Luzerne County in Pennsylvania voted against motions to certify the election results there.

  • U.S. Supreme Court defends Alito over report of second leak

    The U.S. Supreme Court's legal counsel on Monday defended Justice Samuel Alito after two Democratic lawmakers demanded answers about a former anti-abortion leader's claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 ruling the conservative jurist wrote in a case concerning contraceptives. "There is nothing to suggest that Justice Alito's actions violated ethical standards," legal counsel Ethan Torrey wrote in a letter to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Hank Johnson. At issue was a Nov. 19 report in the New York Times quoting Christian minister Rob Schenck as saying he was informed of the 2014 ruling weeks before its public announcement after two conservative allies of his dined at the home of Alito and his wife.

  • Space Force Official Warns China Could 'Surpass' US In Ongoing Space Race

    Lt. Gen. Nina M. Armagno's observation comes as China prepares to launch a rocket with three astronauts aboard to travel to its space station this week.

  • Atmospheric river with heavy snow, rain to slam Washington to Northern California

    An atmospheric fire hose will blast areas of the Pacific coast this week and could result in major travel disruptions from heavy snow, flooding and strong winds, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. A phenomenon, known as an atmospheric river, or a plume of intense moisture, will take aim at part of the West coast and move southward during the middle days of this week, before weakening by Friday prior to reaching Southern California. The setup can lead to excessive amounts of rain and snow in a shor

  • Russians turn river into swamp in Mariupol, there is stench in city

    DIANA KRECHETOVA - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 Another environmental problem has appeared in temporarily occupied Mariupol: the local river is turning into a swamp due to the actions of the Russian invaders.

  • Russian army attacks on three fronts and conducts defence on four General Staff report

    The Russian army intends to go on the offensive on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts, while defending its positions from Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Kherson fronts. Source: current information from the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Monday, 28 November On day 278 of the full-scale war, Russian occupiers conducted nearly 10 strikes against Ukrainian positions and civilian targets from multiple-launch ro

  • The yuan's the new dollar as Russia rides to the redback

    Chinese entrepreneur Wang Min is delighted about Russia's embrace of the yuan. Wang's plans have been transformed by the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent Western sanctions on Moscow that have shut Russia's banks and many of its companies out of the dollar and euro payment systems. His contract manufacturing business with Russia has been small in the past, but now he's preparing to invest in warehousing there.

  • Nearly a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race

    Nearly a quarter-million voters cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff on Monday, breaking the state’s record for a single day of early voting as incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker vie for the key seat. “Ok…looks like we’ve broken the record and the rest is gravy. As of 4:45pm we’ve…

  • EVs Only Displaced 2 Days Worth of Gas Consumption Over the Last Decade

    Electric vehicles may seem like the future, but it’s a future that is still a far way off, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Lab covering the affect of EVs over the last decade.