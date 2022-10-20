Drying pot seized from Williams home

Oct. 20—An unidentified suspect faces felony marijuana charges following two searches this week at a Williams-area property that yielded large quantities of what's alleged to be illicit cannabis drying and being processed inside a home.

The multiagency Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team and Rogue Area Drug Enforcement teams found at least seven large plastic totes filled with allegedly illicit marijuana inside a bathroom during a Tuesday search of a residence in the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road in Williams, according to photos and a news advisory issued by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office.

More cannabis plants were found hang-drying in the residence, police said.

JMET and RADE narcotics officers, along with Josephine County Code Enforcement, were searching a neighboring property Monday when police say they spotted evidence of a "felony amount of marijuana" growing in the home's backyard.

Police say the illicit marijuana had been harvested by the time they served their warrant the following day, and that investigators found it drying inside the home. The plants and processed marijuana were seized and destroyed.

The suspect was not home at the time of the search, and was not identified in the news release, but police say the suspect faces charges of unlawfully manufacturing marijuana, felony unlawful possession of marijuana and a charge of unlawfully appropriating water.