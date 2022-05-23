Drying wetland reveals human bones that had been hidden for years, Washington cops say

A city worker discovered human remains in a drying Washington wetland, police said.

The bones were found after 8:30 a.m. May 18 in Bellevue, the Bellevue Police Department said in a news release.

The employee was doing maintenance work when they discovered the bones, which appear to have been there for several years, police said.

An anthropologist looked at photos of the bones and told police they were likely human.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bellevue is about 10 miles east of Seattle.

