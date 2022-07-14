DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.102

DS Smith Plc's (LON:SMDS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.102 on 1st of November. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.4%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

DS Smith's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, DS Smith's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 48.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.059 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.8% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that DS Smith's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On DS Smith's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for DS Smith that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is DS Smith not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

