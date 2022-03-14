DS Smith's (LON:SMDS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) will increase its dividend on the 3rd of May to UK£0.048, which is 20% higher than last year. This will take the dividend yield from 3.9% to 4.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for DS Smith

DS Smith's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, DS Smith was paying out 73% of earnings, but a comparatively small 40% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 41.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 51% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the first annual payment was UK£0.065, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.4% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. In the last five years, DS Smith's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 4.7% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On DS Smith's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think DS Smith will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for DS Smith that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • UPS's Massive Dividend Raise Reflects Strength

    A look at why the nearly 50% increase made sense

  • Nasdaq Correction: 3 Growth Stocks Down at Least 35% to Buy This March

    The Nasdaq Composite index was briefly pushed below the 20%-off-peak threshold that marks bear-market territory, but a moderate rebound now has its level sitting down "only" 18% from its previous high mark. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) as top stocks to buy for investors looking to take advantage of recent sell-offs. James Brumley (Autodesk): I get why investors started to sell Autodesk in earnest in November, making it an even easier name to dump when things really started unravel early this year.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Shock and awe: An unprecedented financial conflict

    How will Russia stay financially afloat?

  • The stock market's fear index is sending mixed signals to investors and that could mean a bottom is near, Fundstrat says

    Whenever the VIX fell 5% on the same day the S&P 500 fell 1%, stocks were positive one year later 100% of the time.

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Right Now

    My personal opinion is that Warren Buffett has the best approach. The legendary investor has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in building up its cash stockpile. At the same time, though, Buffett has been selectively buying a few stocks that look attractive.

  • Want to Get Richer? 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime right-hand man, recently predicted that over the next 100 years, inflation will cause fiat currency (that is, government-issued currency) to plummet to zero. Munger's track record speaks for itself, so people tend to listen whenever he has something to say about markets or the economy. It's the world's top cryptocurrency, an asset that he has publicly eschewed.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected on Wednesday to raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

  • 4 401(k) Mistakes You Don't Even Realize You're Making

    You're maxing out the company match in your 401(k), so that'll eventually fund your retirement, right? Contributing regularly to your 401(k) and collecting your full match are great starting points for funding a comfortable retirement. Make sure that's not happening with a quick self-check against the four 401(k) missteps below.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    Warren Buffett entered the hall of legends buying shares of great companies when they were on sale. If you have money available for investing that you won't need for at least five years, RH (NYSE: RH) -- formerly known as Restoration Hardware -- and Wayfair (NYSE: W) are two outstanding businesses that could deliver big gains from their current price levels.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • This Is the Average First-Time Home Buyer's Credit Score. How Does Yours Compare?

    The higher your credit score is at the time you apply for a mortgage, the more competitive an interest rate you're likely to snag on that loan. If you're nearing that point and aren't sure how your credit score stacks up, Fannie Mae might have some insight. In a recent Fannie Mae report, it found that first-time home buyers had an average credit score of 746.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.

  • Deutsche Bank winding down operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion after sparking backlash for saying that leaving the country wasn't 'practical'

    Deutsche Bank's reversal comes after CEO Christian Sewing reportedly told staff in a memo that withdrawing from Russia would "go against our values."

  • 4 Reasons to Steer Clear of a 15-Year Mortgage

    When you're using a mortgage to buy a home, you'll have to decide what your loan repayment term will be. A 15-year mortgage has a lower interest rate, and it costs less over time. You're locked into making these payments for the entire life of the loan, which means you're taking on a huge financial commitment for 15 years.

  • Sea’s Secretive Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: