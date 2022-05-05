DSI Announces Its "Transforming The Outdoor Living Experience" Product Installation Photo Contest

Bremen, IN --News Direct-- Digger Specialties, Inc (DSI)

Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a premier manufacturer of building materials is pleased to announce a product photo contest that will be in effect from May 1 to July 31, 2022. DSI is a manufacturer of a broad-spectrum of premium building products and is soliciting project photos that feature DSI materials. The contest is open to distributors, lumber yards, installers, homeowners, retailers, and photographers of DSI products. Winner of the overall best photo award will receive a $500 gift card. There will also be six category best photo awards of $250 gift cards. All entries will receive a DSI grill set.

DSI product categories eligible for submission to the contest include:

Westbury® Aluminum Railing

DSI Columns® (Aluminum, Composite, and Fiberglass)

DSI Gates (Railing and Fencing-Aluminum Frame, Cantilever, Large Entry and Walk Gates)

Fencing (Courtyard®, Regis®, Polyvinyl, PolyRail®, Cable Fence and Equipment Enclosures)

DSI Accessories (DrinkRail, ADA Handrail, Magena Star® LED Lighting, and other accessories)

Custom DSI Products

Entering the contest is simple and easy. Contest directions, rules and guidelines are available by visiting our website diggerspecialties.com.

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI’s entire line of products visit diggerspecialties.com

