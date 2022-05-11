DSU president says sheriff's comments, body-cam images raise questions

Delaware State University president Tony Allen said the Liberty County sheriff’s statement and deputies’ body-camera video “raise more questions than answers” in a statement Wednesday.

Allen said he spoke directly to Sheriff William Bowman on Tuesday about the April 20 incident on Interstate 95 in Georgia when the DSU women’s lacrosse team’s bus was stopped by deputies who cited a minor traffic violation, then searched for drugs. The incident has made national headlines.

Tony Allen

In a public statement Tuesday, Bowman incorrectly said players’ belongings were not searched.

CAMERA FOOTAGE CONTRADICTS: DSU team bus was searched

Here's what Delaware State University president Tony Allen says

“Sheriff Bowman insists that personal items were not searched,” Allen said. “The video clearly shows officers searching toiletries and clothes, and even cutting open a family graduation gift.

“Sheriff Bowman said the officers were unaware of the nature of the passengers on the bus; the audio clearly demonstrates that the officers were aware both that this was a busload of “schoolgirls,” and that they did not expect to find anything other than marijuana, which the officer who entered the bus said they were not looking for.”

BUS STOPPED, SEARCHED: University, state leaders "incensed"

Also, driver Tim Jones was told by a deputy he was pulled over for driving in the far left of the three lanes because buses, like trucks, are not permitted there. However, Georgia Code actually says the term “truck” means “any vehicle equipped with more than six wheels, except buses and motorcoaches.”

Body camera footage showing Liberty County deputies searching the belongings of the Delaware State University women's lacrosse team during a traffic stop late last month.

In his conversation with Bowman, who is Black, on Tuesday, Allen said the sheriff recognized “the historic concerns of African-Americans in traffic stops with law enforcement. He even indicated an interest in reaching out to our lacrosse team for feedback to assist his department in improving its approach to people of color.”

However, Bowman’s public statement and body-cam footage showed, Allen said, “It has become abundantly more clear that this incident must be investigated by objective, external authorities. We continue to push forward toward that objective.”

Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings has requested a review of the incident by the U.S. Justice Department.

