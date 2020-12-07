DSV, 849 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
Company Announcement No. 849
On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 12,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average transaction price
Amount DKK
Accumulated trading for days 1-22
1,075,387
1,036.01
1,114,107,750
23:
30 November 2020
138,000
1,004.34
138,598,478
24:
1 December 2020
34,463
997.00
34,359,525
25:
2 December 2020
25,918
990.45
25,670,582
26:
3 December 2020
155,000
990.08
153,462,044
27:
4 December 2020
44,507
990.17
44,069,510
Accumulated trading for days 1-27
1,473,275
1,025.11
1,510,267,887
As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 3,428,291 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.49% of the total number of issued shares of 230,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S
Attachment