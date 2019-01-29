DSW's Marijuana Tie-Up With Green Growth Brands Isn't a Surprise

What a difference a year makes.

Although much progress was being made within the pot industry, recreational weed was illegal in Canada at this time last year, hemp was illegal in the United States, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had never approved a cannabis-derived drug. Now, each and every one of those statements is false, with Canada legalizing adult-use marijuana in October, President Trump signing the Farm Bill into law in December, and the FDA approving cannabidiol (CBD)-based oral solution Epidiolex in June. CBD is the nonpsychoactive cannabinoid best known for its perceived medical benefits.

The validation that the marijuana industry has enjoyed has led to an abundance of dealmaking, some of which has come as a surprise.

A cannabis leaf lying atop a hundred-dollar bill, with Ben Franklin's eyes peeking out between the leaves. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A number of surprising deals take shape in the cannabis arena

For example, it was expected that brand-name beverage, tobacco, and pharmaceutical companies would be considering the legal cannabis industry for partnership or equity investment opportunities if Canada gave weed the green light. But what surprised a lot of folks was Molson Coors Brewing's choice to form a joint venture with Quebec-based HEXO in August to develop a line of cannabis-infused beverages. Nothing against HEXO, but it wasn't exactly considered a prominent grower at the time the deal was announced. Even with 108,000 kilograms in peak annual production expected, HEXO may not even crack the top 10 in terms of the country's largest growers. HEXO landing a deal with Molson Coors was genuinely surprising.

Also a bit shocking was the December deal that saw Anheuser-Busch InBev and Tilray form a joint venture for cannabis-infused beverages. The deal, which'll see each party put $50 million toward the joint venture, isn't that out of the ordinary. What's surprising is how quickly Anheuser-Busch CEO Carlos Brito went from pumping the brakes to flooring the gas pedal on cannabis.

But of all the deals to really catch Wall Street off guard, it might be shoe retailer DSW's (NYSE: DSW) recent announcement that it was partnering up with Green Growth Brands (NASDAQOTH: GGBXF) to sell CBD-rich topical creams, muscle balms, and body lotions. Green Growth Brands recently completed a reverse takeover of Xanthic Biopharma to become a public company.

The agreement will see Green Growth's Seventh Sense line of CBD topicals placed into 96 U.S.-based DSW stores. In total, it encompasses just shy of 55,000 units of CBD topicals. This deal comes after a pilot program saw 74% of Green Growth's products in 10 DSW stores sell in just a 10-week period, which was far and away beyond expectations for both companies. Said Green Growth Brands' CEO Peter Horvath, "[This] is the first step in our strategy to expand sales of personal care CBD products through external partnerships, in mall kiosks, and through a growing number of stores and online."