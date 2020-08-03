DSW is giving away $10,000 and free shoes for a year to deserving teachers

Just in time for back to school, DSW is honoring teachers in a beautiful way.

The retailer announced it will be giving free shoes for a year and $10,000 to deserving teachers who have stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest campaign aims to serve as a "thank you" and aid to educators for the upcoming school year.

Between now and Aug. 12, customers are being asked to nominate their favorite teachers for a chance to win.

PHOTO: DSW is giving away $10,000 and free shoes for a year to deserving teachers. (DSW) More

"We know how difficult the pandemic has been on everyone, especially teachers who are navigating this new wave of education and parents who are at home with their children, working double-duty." said DSW CMO Amy Stevenson. "We wanted to show appreciation for these unsung heroes and hopefully make an upcoming and unusual school year a little easier."

United States teachers can be nominated by emailing teachersweeps@dsw.com along with the following:

- Nominee's full name, email address, phone number

- School name and school district

- Why your nominee deserves to win

- Your name and email

PHOTO: DSW is giving away $10,000 and free shoes for a year to deserving teachers. (DSW) More

Ten of the winners will receive $10,000 to go towards virtual learning and updating classrooms to be COVID-safe. It also is being given to help under-privileged students who might not have access to necessary resources. Winners will also receive a $650 DSW gift card equalling out to about a year's worth of shoes.

There will be 50 winners who receive $1,000 to help with the new school year and a $100 DSW gift card, and all winners will be announced on Aug. 19.

MORE: Barbie launches 2020 Campaign Team set of dolls to educate and inspire future leaders

The shoe retailer is also offering 20% off exclusively to teachers throughout August.

DSW will additionally be launching a parent recognition contest starting on Aug. 17 where 50 parents will receive free shoes for their entire family. To win, parents are being encouraged to post their favorite or funniest memory of teaching during stay-at-home orders amid COVID-19.

DSW is giving away $10,000 and free shoes for a year to deserving teachers originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com