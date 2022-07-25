DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for DT Midstream, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$444m ÷ (US$8.2b - US$188m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, DT Midstream has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured DT Midstream's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DT Midstream.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at DT Midstream doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.5% from 8.0% three years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, DT Midstream has decreased its current liabilities to 2.3% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that DT Midstream is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 32% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, DT Midstream does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

