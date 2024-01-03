DTW construction to impact airport travel time

Drivers should prepare for traffic changes as officials start new construction work at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The Wayne County Airport Authority will soon begin a multi-year program to improve roadway tunnels along Dingell Drive at the DTW airport. The three tunnels were built in the late 1990s and early 2000s, supporting the airfield runway and taxiway pavement above and providing access to the McNamara Terminal.

The first project begins next week, with construction to impede traffic flow from near the Evans Terminal to the Eureka Road exit and entrance ramps near the McNamara Terminal. Starting Monday, northbound and southbound traffic on Dingell Drive will be reduced to two lanes through Feb. 29.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to improve the safety of our infrastructure critical to operations at DTW,” said WCAA CEO Chad Newton. “We are committed to limiting the impact on our customers by working year-round to complete construction as quickly as possible.”

Northbound traffic on Dingell Drive will then be reduced to one lane from March until mid-2025. Traffic will be shifted to the southbound side of the roadway and tunnels during the work.

The first project includes improvements to the roadway surface, lighting, ventilation, fire protection, communications and monitoring systems, electrical systems and overhead signage. Workers will also make structural repairs and stormwater collection improvements in the tunnels.

Funding for the first project includes the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by the U.S. Congress in 2021. The WCAA awarded an $85.5 million contract to Toebe Construction for the first project in September 2023.

The WCAA program will begin its next project in 2025, with rehabilitation of exterior drainage and waterproofing systems of the south and north tunnels.

Drivers should allow for extra travel time to accommodate for traffic delays throughout the work.

The construction program is expected to end in 2027.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: DTW traffic to see delays with tunnel construction