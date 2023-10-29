Du-Pec scores 34 unanswered to take first round playoff win over Oregon
Du-Pec scores 34 unanswered to take first round playoff win over Oregon
Du-Pec scores 34 unanswered to take first round playoff win over Oregon
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
"Where is the respect for human life?"
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept tacking on from there.
Is it legal for college football teams to scout CFP semifinal games in person? It was last season, after some confusion and discussion. That's no longer the case.
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jayhawks fans knew what to do once the upset was finished.
Harry Kane scored a David Beckham-esque goal in a dominant win against Darmstadt.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, JBL headphones for 50% off and more great deals.
The heralded rookie scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes.
Victor Wembanyama continues to make the impossible look easy.
When they take the field for Friday's Game 1, the Diamondbacks will trot out an ace and three key lineup pieces acquired through bold like-for-like swaps.
The Rangers are favored to win the World Series as well.
Can Bo Nix get back into the Heisman race with a big game at Utah?
The 16-team playoff field is set, so we've ranked every team in the race for MLS Cup.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings he believes could help you secure a W in Week 8.