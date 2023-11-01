Dua Lipa announces release date for new single ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa has announced the release date for her highly anticipated new single, “Houdini”.

Lipa unveiled the news of her upcoming single on Instagram on Wednesday (1 November). “Houdini” will release on 9 November at 11pm GMT.

In the weeks leading up to her announcement, the “Don’t Start Now” singer had uncharacteristically cleared her Instagram grid, but intermittently shared singular photos and teasers that were deleted shortly after they were posted.

Meanwhile, her official X/Twitter account remained untouched, with all of her past tweets still posted, including her Tuesday (31 October) post, which included a teaser video for her new music.

“Sign up,” Lipa wrote, alongside a link to pre-order her single, “Houdini”.

More to follow