Dua Lipa reveals lengths it took for her to sit in Golden Globes dress

Dua Lipa has shared a candid look at the seating dilemma posed by her Golden Globes dress.

On Sunday 7 January, the 28-year-old singer attended the 81st annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel. For the occasion, she wore a black strapless gown by Schiaparelli, which featured gold bone-inspired detailing and a mermaid-style skirt.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet aout why she chose the look, the singer said: “Hollywood first and foremost. This is a very Hollywood event. I’m very excited to dress up and be here.”

However, the singer has since revealed that she wasn’t actually able to sit in the gown, due to its restrictive design.

Dua Lipa shared the reality of the outfit choice on Instagram on Tuesday, where she shared a video showing her trying to maneuver her way into her seat.

In the clip, she could be seen leaning back as she held out a hand to stop herself from falling into the seat, before slowly attempting to lower herself down into a seated position. After she finally sat, the singer then turned to the camera for a slight smile.

“Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night - the only thing missing was a reclining chair,” she captioned the clip.

In the comments under the video, many fans praised the look, while others joked about the restrictive nature of the outfit.

“When you wear your standing dress to a sit down event,” one person wrote, while another said: “A standing outfit if I ever saw one.”

(Getty Images)

However, others found the dress choice questionable, considering the impact it had on Dua Lipa’s ability to comfortably sit.

“I don’t understand [the] need to wear such uncomfortable dresses like this,” one person commented.

