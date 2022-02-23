Dual investigations into Chimayó house fire near completion

Feb. 23—The State Fire Marshal's Office is nearing the completion of its investigation into the cause of a deadly house fire in Chimayó that took the lives of two young girls, the agency said.

"There's a lot of information that we had to gather," said Capt. Jimmy Vigil, who is leading the investigation. "By mid-March, everything will be finalized."

The pre-dawn blaze Dec. 4 killed Aaleah Carbajal, 10, and Elliana Martinez, 12. Their parents and a 4-year-old girl escaped.

Investigators looked at gas and utility lines that supplied the home, according to search warrants filed in the First Judicial District Court.

A separate criminal investigation has been completed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

After the Fire Marshal's Office completes its investigation, the two reports will be sent to the District Attorney's Office for review, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said.